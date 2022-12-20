After a three-year hiatus, the Pacifica Coast Dream Machines spring event is set to return to Half Moon Bay Airport.
Organizers announced earlier this month that the 30th edition of the show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 30. The festival is a benefit for the Coastside Adult Day Health Center and brings in about $75,000 for programs that help adults with physical and mental challenges. Roughly 2,000 vintage cars, planes, customized automobiles and other machines typically converge on the airport each year.
In 2020 and 2021, Dream Machines was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. In late January 2022, planners were stunned when they learned from San Mateo County officials that a large part of the airport would be farmed when the event was scheduled to run. Organizers were told the farm operation would take up too much space for the show to run at full scale.
Organizers have adjusted the festival’s layout for 2023 but say it's unrelated to the farmer’s work at the airport. Dream Machines was evaluating how to improve parking and traffic flow before the 2020 event, which was canceled due to the pandemic, said event Chairman Chad Hooker.
“We’ve spent a lot of time and effort trying to figure out how this happened and how to prevent it from happening again,” said Hooker.
He noted the idea behind the change is to move the core of the car show north toward the airfield and use the south part of the airport for public parking, hopefully reducing walking time.
Airport staff says the local farm has been operating seasonally at the Half Moon Bay Airport since the 1990s. San Mateo County Interim Deputy Director of Public Works for Administration and Airports Gretchen Kelly said the staff and farmer are willing to help Dream Machines adjust its layout as needed.
Dream Machines is planning to be fueled up for years to come. The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors last week approved a three-year agreement to keep the show running at the airport through 2025. Each event will be held on the last Sunday of April each year. This will require more coordination between event organizers and the farmer, who has his own land rights, but Hooker is optimistic the logistics can be worked out.
“This should streamline our access to the event,” Hooker said. “As long as people pay attention to the changes and access gates and come to the right place, it will be much faster and easier to get cars into the fields.”
The festival’s latest iteration will have a "Machines of Tomorrow" showcase displaying futuristic concept cars, robotics, self-driving vehicles and electric transportation, according to a release from Miramar Events, which organizes and promotes Dream Machines. The festival also has live music as well as a variety of local food, wine and beer vendors. There are also activities for kids, including bungee jumping and a climbing wall.
“It’s going to take a real coordination effort this year,” Hooker said. “But I think we’ve got the crew to pull it off, and we’re pretty optimistic.”
