Plenty to see

Thousands of people made their way to the Half Moon Bay Airport on Sunday for the return of the Pacific Coast Dream Machines. As always, the fundraiser for the Coastside Adult Day Health Center featured classic cars, vintage aircraft and much more. Photo courtesy Walter Rau

Sunday was Kevin Shane’s first Pacific Coast Dream Machines without his father. For 16 years, Kevin and his dad, Frank Shane, had traveled to every Dream Machines together. But Frank Shane died last year, and so on Sunday his son brought the green 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle they bought 14 years ago to the Half Moon Bay Airport as a way to honor his late father.

Kevin Shane, who lives in San Francisco, said the two didn’t come down the past several years after his father’s health started to decline. But memories never die. The younger Shane learned to drive stick in the Chevrolet, and the two worked on it extensively. The car holds a vintage appeal for a man who remembers his father in the driver’s seat. With only 52,000 miles on it, Kevin Shane drives the car weekly.

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories