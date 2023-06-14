Longtime Coastside resident and community stalwart Bob Senz died on Thursday. Senz, who was 90, is remembered as a caring local businessman dedicated to Coastsiders who needed a helping hand. 

In addition to his generosity, Senz will be remembered by many as the creator of two local mainstays. He was a founding member of both the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside and Pacific Coast Dream Machines, the annual car and airplane show that celebrated 30 years this past April. 

George

Bob Senz was a rare individual. I am lucky to have known him.

Mr Senz was a stellar example of what makes a community, always willingly giving of himself.

His passing is a loss for us all. RIP Bob.

