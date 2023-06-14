Longtime Coastside resident and community stalwart Bob Senz died on Thursday. Senz, who was 90, is remembered as a caring local businessman dedicated to Coastsiders who needed a helping hand.
In addition to his generosity, Senz will be remembered by many as the creator of two local mainstays. He was a founding member of both the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside and Pacific Coast Dream Machines, the annual car and airplane show that celebrated 30 years this past April.
Senz told the Review in 2015 that he started Dream Machines when some friends asked him to help raise money for the Coastside Adult Day Health Center. One of his employees at the time had a husband who had suffered a stroke and was participating in the center’s programs. The first year of Dream Machines opened with about 200 cars. Three decades later, the event brings in an assortment of around 2,000 vehicles as well as thousands of spectators annually to the Half Moon Bay Airport.
On top of benefiting numerous nonprofits and organizations, efforts helped generate hundreds of thousands of dollars for the health center, still the main beneficiary of Dream Machines.
"I'm known as the village idiot, I guess,” Senz said in a CBS news feature in 2015. “There are a number of groups I help with, high school programs, lighting the high school field, swimming pool for the high school. Just good things, really good things.
"If they need something done, we get it done," he
Senz served in the Army as a paratrooper during the Korean War. He and his wife, Barbara, moved to the coast from Beaverton, Ore., in 1965. As a boy, he and his family traveled from the Pacific Northwest and attended drag racing events at the Half Moon Bay Airport. He liked working on all kinds of vehicles, from vintage cars to tugboats. He later got involved with auto racing and reportedly raced Jaguars in Mexico. Senz moved to Vancouver, Wash., in 2019 to be closer to family.
Senz owned and operated Ocean Shore Co., now Ace Hardware, for more than 30 years before selling the business in 2003. His appetite for volunteering became legendary. He pitched in for projects with Senior Coastsiders, building sheds, serving food and setting up events.
Tim Beeman, the CEO of Miramar Events, which manages Dream Machines, said his favorite memory of Senz was when he welcomed every single vehicle that came into the main gate at the airport.
“Bob’s large footprint, positive impact and countless contributions to the Coastside will be felt for generations,” Beeman said. “He was a wonderful, gracious, kind human being, as real as real gets.”
Chad Hooker, a longtime friend of Senz who also sat on the board that organized Dream Machines, wrote in an opinion piece published in the Review today that Senz was a compassionate man who went above and beyond to help out a friend, customer or stranger.
“In short, if something was up and you needed help in any way, you went to Bob Senz and he always stepped up,” Hooker wrote.
(1) comment
Bob Senz was a rare individual. I am lucky to have known him.
Mr Senz was a stellar example of what makes a community, always willingly giving of himself.
His passing is a loss for us all. RIP Bob.
