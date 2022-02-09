For the past two years, the Pacific Coast Dream Machines was canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Last week organizers unexpectedly announced that the 30th event, initially planned for April 24 at the Half Moon Bay Airport’s Eddie Andreini Field, will no longer take place for an entirely different reason: limited space due to farming on the airport’s property.
The Coastside Adult Day Health Center, the primary organizing body and beneficiary of the show, announced in a prepared release on Friday that planners recently learned that a significant portion of the airport is currently being farmed and will not be available for the event.
The revelation from San Mateo County Airport officials came after three months of planning and surprised Coastside event planners. In December, planners announced detailed plans for a 2022 event that were to include unimotorcycle drag races to honor the airport’s drag strip history and a new and improved layout for the event.
Weeks later, they learned that the farmed area is at the center of the normal event space. Event organizers determined that scaling down the event into the leftover space would be complicated and costly. CADHC Executive Director Janie Jones said the decision was disappointing and unfortunate, but, with limited space, the event couldn’t have run on the scale attendees expected.
“It was really important for us to keep Dream Machines at a high standard because we’ve built it for 30 years,” she said. “We didn’t want to do a job that wasn’t up to par.”
Officials from the county airport division, which operates both Half Moon Bay and San Carlos airports, did not answer repeated requests for comment.
The showcase, which had been annual before the pandemic, regularly displayed thousands of vintage cars, planes and customized vehicles, and the multitude of live music, food, beer and arts and crafts booths gave the event a festival-like quality.
Jones said no one was to blame for the decision and that a third consecutive year without a festival will be a blow to many local businesses and nonprofits who benefit from the event. The CADHC brings in about $75,000 from the festival for programs that help adults with physical and mental challenges.
Jones said the plan for CADHC right now is to have an event at the Half Moon Bay Airport next year, but that it might seek accommodations elsewhere if space is again a problem.
“We’re so familiar with the airport it’s hard to think out of the box right now,” she said. “If there is a continual shortage of real estate that we have to work with, then maybe we would have to look for another venue.”
The loss of Dream Machines is another blow to Coastside business and nonprofit revenues. Last fall, organizers declined to stage the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival again due to health and safety restrictions.
(5) comments
This isn’t about the farmer who is looking for more land to grow crops. It’s about the people who decided to lease him the land and didn’t tell the organizers of Dream Machines about this for who knows how many months.
John, while you may not like Dream Machines, I’m a car nut and I think this is a wonderful event. I love the history of the old cars and planes and music. It’s great. And to think it’s cancelled cause some guy is growing whatever is a huge disservice to the community, fans and organizations that raise money. It’s so HMB . I also go to the concours of Hillsborough and Palo Alto but the atmosphere is so different. This is a fun Budweiser type of family event that will be sadly missed by thousands of people so some guy can grow a crop.
It would be nice if August did more digging into how and why this decision was made as the community suffered because some bureaucratic decision that benefits one person at the expense of thousands.
Steve, when I want to know more, I don't wait for the Review to figure it out for me. This email was sent to the powers that be, yesterday:
______________________________________________________________________
Per The California PRA please provide:
1) Copies of all leases involving agricultural activities at HAF
2) Copies of all communications between the county and the organizers of Dream Machines. Limit search to March 1, 2021 forward.
Please confirm reception of this PRA request.
As always, thank you for your service to our community.
__________________________________________________________________
I think my disdain for festivals originated when I owned a kite store on Main Street. They all killed business on the weekends they were held. Selfish? Yeah!
You keep focusing on the guy growing whatever. She didn't do anything wrong. The issue is that somebody at the county made this happen. I am with all who have a problem with that.
Steve. We have more power than you know. Don't wait for the Review to tell you what is going on in your own backyard. if you have a question, ask the source, file a PRA request.
Think about the effect on government if they knew every single issue was going to be ruthlessly scrutinized by people who know how to use the tools that are available.
You want to know how this happened? In ten days or so, look for a link to a Scribd document.
Wondering out loud for the benefit of those who ae dismayed by the loss of Dream Machines due to farming.
Why is food being grown on land that is contaminated with lead?
https://www.paloaltoonline.com/news/2021/08/06/new-study-finds-local-airports-are-raising-blood-lead-levels-in-children
https://grist.org/regulation/avgas-lead-epa-aviation-san-jose-reid-hillview/
How can Ms. Jones say no one is to blame. Of course someone or more likely several people are 100% to blame as they intentionally leased the land to one farmer and knew that his crops would interfere with the Dream Machine event.
It’s really so selfish to put the business interests of one farmer over the needs of the community. So many charities and thousands of people are going to suffer because a farmer is planting beans or whatever.
Um...folks. Lay off the farmer. She or he is just trying to make a living. No selfishness on the part of the farmer. Money was invested in good faith. At least that is what I hope.
And using empty land to grow food is not all that bad of a thing. Leaving it fallow year round so that a show can be put on for one weekend...well..one can see that for some, the choice is not a slam dunk.
Personally, I don't care much for the event. I won't miss it. I prefer events be held in some other part of the world. Yeah, that is selfish. I am not against Dream Machines. Just not impressed.
I do get why people would be offended by the notion that it wasn't known by the airport commission that the lease would affect Dream Machines. I have never understood why folks find it preferable to lie and portray themselves as being ignorant vs just 'fessing up.
Something fishy about the timing is going on. Did not anybody from Dream Machines notice the farming and wonder as to its impact on their event?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.