The city of Half Moon Bay has scheduled a storm drainage improvement project to help reduce flooding at and near the intersection of Highway 1 and Kelly Avenue.

The city hopes to ease flooding at Cabrillo Unified School District facilities and along the south side of Kelly Avenue from Highway 1 to Half Moon Bay State Beach.

This work began on Monday and is expected to continue through October.

Kelly Avenue at Highway 1 will be closed at night for two weeks in August or September. The city promises an update when that scheduling is further developed.

The contact is publicworks@hmbcity.com.

