The city of Half Moon Bay is preparing for an electric future and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet the state’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2045. Last week it published a draft of its building electrification ordinance that would amend the municipal code and require all new buildings to run entirely on electricity. In addition, existing structures would be required to phase out natural gas appliances in favor of electric ones by 2045.
Half Moon Bay receives most of its electricity from Peninsula Clean Energy, which claims a 100 percent greenhouse gas-free portfolio as of January. The city hopes that adopting a sweeping policy on new and existing structures will increase energy efficiency while reducing greenhouse gas emissions on the coast. According to the city’s data, 48 percent of Half Moon Bay’s local greenhouse gas emissions came from buildings, 80 percent of that coming from onsite gas combustion.
The city wants more feedback on the proposed ordinance from businesses and residents, and the City Council likely won’t vote on the ordinance until September.
Under the proposed ordinance, anyone replacing gas appliances would have to buy an electrical equivalent. Space and water heaters make up the largest source of natural gas from California’s residential buildings (86 percent). It notes that applicants can opt for exceptions when constructing a new building or exchanging gas appliances if it’s deemed physically or technically unfeasible, but the city won’t consider cost as a factor. As drafted, the ordinance states that all gas lines would be capped by 2045.
The draft identifies newly constructed buildings as those that obtained a Coastal Development Permit from the city on or after the ordinance goes into effect or any that obtain a valid land use entitlement from the city before the effective date. It also states that anyone renovating more than 50 percent of an existing structure’s square footage would have to replace gas appliances with electric ones.
This ordinance would not apply to outdoor portable propane appliances like barbecues or fire pits.
The draft claims the requirement “will create the groundwork for clean energy technologies to proliferate and become cost-competitive” and promote more jobs in the clean technologies sector. Because the state has also required all passenger vehicles sold to have zero-emission by 2035, the draft also outlines requirements for charging stations for cars at newly constructed buildings and backup battery storage sufficient to meet a minimum of 24 hours of the building’s electric energy demand.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
"...if it’s deemed physically or technically unfeasible, but the city won’t consider cost as a factor."
If cost is not a factor, and the las of physics allow for it, everything is technically feasible!
Two years ago, I replaced my water heater. The old one rusted out, as they all do. I bolted in an off the shelf replacement. That three hundred dollar fix would have cost me thousands and required professionals.
Our city council needs to understand that for people like me, cost is a factor.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.