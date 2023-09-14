Planning Main Street

City officials, consultants and local residents met over maps of downtown Half Moon Bay this week to discuss ways to improve the corridor. Clay Lambert / Review

Downtown Half Moon Bay has been bustling much of this week with residents, city officials and consultants all hustling from a series of meetings centered on the future of the Main Street corridor.

There have been a half-dozen meetings all designed to give stakeholders a say in what the city is calling its Downtown Streetscape Plan. The planning process focuses on Main Street from its intersections with Highway 1 both north and south of the heart of downtown. Meetings included a public gathering at the I.D.E.S. Hall on Wednesday night and a series of open design studios at which attendees gave city leaders and consultants an earful about how the city’s most prominent street works — and doesn’t work — for them.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories