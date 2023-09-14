Downtown Half Moon Bay has been bustling much of this week with residents, city officials and consultants all hustling from a series of meetings centered on the future of the Main Street corridor.
There have been a half-dozen meetings all designed to give stakeholders a say in what the city is calling its Downtown Streetscape Plan. The planning process focuses on Main Street from its intersections with Highway 1 both north and south of the heart of downtown. Meetings included a public gathering at the I.D.E.S. Hall on Wednesday night and a series of open design studios at which attendees gave city leaders and consultants an earful about how the city’s most prominent street works — and doesn’t work — for them.
The fact-finding mission was a key part of Phase I of the streetscape planning process. Half Moon Bay Economic and Community Vitality Manager Karen Decker said the next step is gathering all the feedback and looking for an emerging consensus. She said she expected the project consultants, Toole Design Group, to present a synopsis later this fall.
More than 100 people worked through the process this week — including nonprofit leaders, law enforcement representatives, school officials and local residents. Anecdotally, Decker said she has heard some themes. She said she has heard a lot of talk about parking, public art and a lack of play areas for kids, among other things.
“There has been a lot of interest in the arrival experience,” she added, explaining that to mean the things visitors first see upon turning onto Main Street either from the north or south.
The project grew out of the Coastside Recovery Initiative, which was initially an effort to stabilize the local economy in the wake of the pandemic. Phase I, including the design process, will cost the city about $350,000. There is no money as yet to actually implement the resulting vision and those costs could easily dwarf the design expense. That is itself, by design, City Manager Matthew Chidester said at a public meeting on the project. held Wednsday at the I.D.E.S. Hall.
“We don’t have enough money to pay for all this and we don’t want to take on debt,” he said. “That means grants.”
Chidester says grantors often favor “shovel-ready” projects that are well planned and have already gotten community consensus, which is why this phase of the project makes financial sense. He was also clear about the timeline.
“Nothing is going to happen super quickly,” he said. “Rethinking the city’s downtown is a multi-year process in any community — especially in the coastal zone.”
Planners hope to ultimately have a design ready for the City Council to see in the second half of 2024.
