A somber parade of Main Street Grill regulars paid their respects to the 40-year-old establishment last week as the owners swept out what remained of their business.
The no-frills diner, known for its French toast and bustling weekend brunch, abruptly closed at the end of August to the surprise of loyal customers. According to the owners, their landlord did not renew their lease agreement. The landlord did not respond to comment.
“It’s time to go,” said one of the owners before a group of Grill regulars. “We have to bow out peacefully.”
“It’s horrible,” said Jennifer Eklund, a local who has been coming to the diner for two decades. She gazed into its gutted interior. “It’s just a diner, but I’m going to cry.”
Main Street Grill debuted in 1983. It had a vintage look even then and it stayed frozen in time. Its baby-blue booths, an old-fashioned jukebox and servers dishing out eggs and bacon stayed constant during four decades downtown. The owners, husband and wife duo Bill and Ann Gevas, passed the establishment to the most recent owners five years ago.
The new owners quickly endeared themselves to the diner’s community.
“The love was insane,” said one of the owners, who did not wish to be named. “What’s killing us the most is the people. They’re not our customers, they’re our family.”
“This meant the world to me,” said the other owner. “We’re so lost. We put everything into this.”
Despite the pleading of some of their customers, the husband and wife duo do not currently plan to reopen.
Krystlyn Giedt, president of Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau, recognized the obstacles restaurateurs face. “Those who take it on are a special breed of hearty,” she said in an email to the Review.
“Losing a business of such heart, soul and community spirit is a real sadness,” continued Giedt. “There is a hole in our hearts as well as on a prominent corner of Main Street ... which is sad on many levels.”
Debbie and Greg Bistlin were among the mourners congregating at that prominent corner last week.
Greg Bistlin said he will miss his weekly eggs Benedict. His wife waxed poetic about her go-to order: “a spinach omelet with feta cheese.”
“And a cup of fruit!” piped in one of the owners. She knew the order by heart. ▪
