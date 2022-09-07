Main Street Grill

The venerable Main Street Grill is leaving its longtime location, the tenant says.

A somber parade of Main Street Grill regulars paid their respects to the 40-year-old establishment last week as the owners swept out what remained of their business. 

The no-frills diner, known for its French toast and bustling weekend brunch, abruptly closed at the end of August to the surprise of loyal customers. According to the owners, their landlord did not renew their lease agreement. The landlord did not respond to comment. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories