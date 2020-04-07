Many local businesses are struggling through the shelter-in-place orders, and many have opted to sell gift cards for future purchases as way to generate immediate income. Now, the Half Moon Bay Downtown Association has launched a one-stop shopping website to facilitate the sale of gift cards for several businesses on the Coastside.
“So, this is one central place people can buy gift cards from participating businesses,” Colleen Henney, business owner and member of the Downtown Association said.
The website is still growing and Henney said she is hoping to add more businesses from both the Midcoast and the South Coast, in addition to businesses in Half Moon Bay.
Customers have the option to purchase a gift card for themselves or they can choose to donate to a local nonprofit organization, including Senior Coastsiders and Coastside Hope.
Henney said businesses get paid weekly and customers can also opt to pay the 4 percent processing fee so all proceeds go directly to the company.
“Honestly, we’ve been so stunned by this whole situation,” Henney said. “It took us a little while to figure out, how can we help these businesses?”
Henney said shoppers can check back regularly to see more businesses added.
To shop the website visit: coastsidecomeback.com.
