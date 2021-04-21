Several organizations are collaborating in an effort to remove debris and trash from the homeless encampment near Pilarcitos Creek in Half Moon Bay. The effort started when City Councilman Joaquin Jimenez, who frequents the encampment to deliver supplies and food, noticed the buildup of trash in December. He asked the city to look into how the land could be cleaned and what services those experiencing homelessness could receive. Jiminez said the eight people living in the encampment expressed a desire to clean up their environment.
After discussions between the city, landowners and Abundant Grace Coastside Worker, removing trash from the park has become a collaborative process. In the past several weeks,
Republic Services has donated a 20-foot-long garbage bin near the encampment and offered free deliveries to Ox Mountain Sanitary Landfill. Last week Republic Services dropped off its fifth bin in three weeks. The receptacle holds roughly 100 cubic yards of trash, and employees have gone so far as to separate recycling and cardboard from the garbage. The bin has been full or close to full each time it’s been taken to Ox Mountain, said General Manager Travis Armstrong.
“It’s not just volunteers,” Armstrong said of the effort. “It’s these folks who want to make their situation better.”
Abundant Grace’s Coastside Clean Team is contracted by the city to clean parts of the Coastside, including the bridge by Pilarcitos Creek. Because of environmental regulations, the team doesn’t go through the encampment. But now with the dumpster nearby, it becomes easier for those living in the encampment to dispose of their trash. In the last several weeks the nonprofit distributed gloves, bags and pickers, said Executive Director Eric DeBode.
This collaboration comes as the former Coastside Inn, which was purchased by the county in December to be used as a homeless shelter, comes under new management. Jimenez noted that some at the encampment who opt out of the new program may feel a sense of responsibility to maintain a clean and livable space by the creek.
DeBode said he thought the program has been a success so far, as the collaboration has seen thousands of pounds of trash removed from the area.
“For years, the homeless community has been asking for a big trash can so they can clean out that area,” he said. “And it finally happened.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Cool. I just made 5 trips to Ox Mountain which cost me about $400. I should have known I could just drop it here for free.
I’m confused why people are allowed to live in the creek now that we have an alternative place for them to live? To whom is this a benefit? Not the people living there, the environment, or the people in the community. It’s time for the encampment to be gone along with the garbage, it had gone on for long enough.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.