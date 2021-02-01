Robert, an 8-month-old border collie who lives on the coast, was rescued Sunday evening after falling off a trail above Mavericks Beach.
The dog was rescued by Coastside Fire Protection District firefighters who were on the scene within five minutes of the call coming in at 6:05 p.m. Firefighters used rope to lower firefighter-engineer Nick Bair about 75 to 100 feet below the ledge of the trail where Robert sat visibly nervous.
Cal Fire spokeswoman Cecile Juliette said that during such rescues a dog can either struggle or bite. But Robert did neither.
“I tried talking to Robert and told him I was there to help,” Bair said. “When Robert started wagging his tail, I knew he wasn’t injured. It seemed like he knew I was there to help.”
Robert’s owners had rushed to the bottom of the cliff and were there waiting when Bair came down bearing their dog in his arms.
According to the report filed by the fire district, Robert and his owners were hiking when Robert got into trouble. The dog was not on a leash and playing when he ran to the edge of the trail. He apparently did not see the cliff. Juliette noted it was also dark when the incident happened.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Robert is one lucky dog! Good work Cal Fire!!
“The dog was not on a leash” How come?
Entitlement.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.