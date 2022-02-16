Emotions ran high at the Feb. 9 San Mateo County Planning Commission meeting. Parks department Director Nicholas Calderon presented a pilot project permitting dogs to be unleashed on trails in Quarry Park and along Pillar Point Bluff. He described how a working group developed the proposal over three years of planning including a dozen public meetings. Calderon explained how his department would use objective criteria to evaluate the impact of the program and recommend data-driven policy after a one-year trial period.
Yet, the commission voted 3-1 to reject the proposal. And it was clear many in the community remain concerned about the potential dangers of unleashed dogs.
In the weeks leading up to the meeting, groups on both sides rallied people to submit written comments and turn out to speak during the virtual meeting. The Midcoast Community Council, Green Foothills, Coastside Dog and other groups took positions on the question, citing issues ranging from environmental protection to equity.
One speaker at the meeting compiled YouTube videos showing people violating park rules at different locations to demonstrate how a general lack of enforcement by park rangers would enable dog owners to circumvent rules and restrictions.
Other submissions to the commission debated whether off-leash parks feed racial bias. A letter submitted by Redwood City ecologist James Lee, cited by Lennie Roberts in her statement on behalf of Green Foothills, invoked the notorious “Central Park Karen” to expose the racial disparity when it comes to support for allowing dogs off-leash. Others vehemently rejected this claim by citing their own diverse cultural backgrounds. One writer ridiculed the sources cited in Lee’s letter, noting that one essay he quotes criticizes white people for their lack of hygiene.
Several speakers described attacks and intimidation by off-leash dogs and their owners and reminded the commission about a 2018 incident when a dog killed a seal pup in the Fitzgerald Marine Reserve.
As one writer observed, “This is a lot to take in when you thought we were discussing a short trail in our local neighborhood that people and dogs would like to continue to enjoy as they have.”
In the discussion following his presentation, Calderon explained that the proposal views the county parks system as a whole and that there are currently no off-leash areas in the system. He said that, during the process of developing the proposal, there was overwhelming support for introducing off-leash areas. Calderon noted that human recreation has impacts as well and in his role he tries to balance various interests and help educate the public about rules and why they exist.
Commissioner Kumkum Gupta lauded the work and preparation that went into Calderon’s proposal but said she could not support it based on her own observations of dogs on trails.
Explaining her decision to oppose the pilot program, Commissioner Lisa Ketcham said, “The trails are busy, meaning dogs off-leash will constantly need to be recalled and leashed. It’s unrealistic to expect that even a minority of dog owners have that kind of complete control over their dogs in such a stimulating environment of other dogs and wildlife.” She also expressed concern that the program could not be reversed after a year, once people heard about it.
In an effort to reach a compromise the commissioners attempted to follow the recommendation of Green Foothills and modify the pilot to include only the less environmentally sensitive trails of Quarry Park. Deputy county counsel Timothy Cox explained the procedural nuances for rejecting portions of a proposal and what actions fall within the prerogative of the planning commission. In the end, the commission was unable to navigate the requirements for introducing a modified plan.
Steve Monowitz, director of the county Planning and Building Department, said that the decision to reject the pilot program could be appealed to the Board of Supervisors or to the California Coastal Commission.
Please explain how the wildlife friendly barbed wire fence was supposed to work and why it was needed.
