As part of efforts to boost literacy, Cabrillo Unified School District leaders are considering implementing a new extended day kindergarten program, standardizing increased instructional time across all four elementary schools.
At the last school board meeting, Cabrillo Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Leticia Bhatia presented research on the educational and social-emotional benefits of a longer school day and the state’s requirements for instructional minutes, saying that Farallone View Elementary and Hatch Elementary’s immersion program are not meeting the state’s minimum of 36,000 minutes per school year.
But after calculating the minutes themselves, some kindergarten teachers say their school days already meet the state’s minimum. They said they were surprised to hear the district thinks there isn’t already extended day. And they think they should have been consulted before the presentation.
“It’s there, it’s nothing new,” said Hatch teacher Kathleen Wall. “Every site has extended day kindergarten.”
The discrepancy lies in whether recess is included
in instruction time and whether current afternoon enrichment programs, taught by a different credentialed teacher, count as core instructional minutes.
The teachers say the current schedule, in which half of students stay late twice a week on alternating days starting after Thanksgiving, was created in tandem with former district leaders. It eases students into a longer day to prepare them for elementary school and creates opportunities for small group instruction, which is critical to literacy.
“(The schedule) needs to be structured and thoughtful, and having two days with small instruction in the afternoons is really valuable and cannot be replicated across four days,” said El Granada Elementary kindergarten teacher Erica Krein.
As part of the district’s proposed budget cuts for next academic year, the staff that currently oversees kindergarten afternoon enrichment will be eliminated, a gap the district plans to fill with the proposed extended day program.
To Bhatia, standardizing extended day kindergarten at every school in the district isn’t just about meeting state minimums — it’s about equal access for families to longer school days. It’s also about lifting literacy for groups that data has shown struggle the most at Cabrillo schools: English language learners and students from low socioeconomic backgrounds. Bhatia said that parents would be able to opt out of the extended day.
“Right now we have a hybrid model, and it’s not equal at all sites,” Bhatia said.
Leigh Ann Koelsh, co-president of the Spanish Immersion Parents Association at Hatch, agrees that equity should be the focus.
“I think there’s a way that we could get creative about our scheduling,” Koelsh said. “I would hope that they can find a way to offer the hours but keep the integrity of the small group learning.”
Hatch’s immersion program is the only kindergarten in the district that doesn’t offer an afternoon enrichment program. Wall said that is because of a lack of capacity for an the program. Koelsh said more parents might enroll their kids in the immersion program, which she says would benefit from a larger proportion of native Spanish-speaking students, if the longer day was consistent. But for most working parents, Koelsh said, Hatch's immersion kindergarten schedule isn’t feasible.
Bhatia said the district will create a committee made up of representatives from the transitional kindergarten to third-grade levels to address literacy, pointing to research that finds third grade literacy is a determinant of later academic and social success. Bhatia added the district will form a subcommittee focused specifically on kindergarten schedules to foster collaboration among teachers, parents and the district.
Wall, Krein and El Granada kindergarten teacher Heidi Mills said they want to be part of the conversation and don’t want the district to rush into make changes.
“If we’re not being thoughtful in solutions, we’re going to regret it,” Mills said. “We need to do the research and bring in all the stakeholders to make sure we’re making thoughtful decisions that are best for our students and not just quick decisions.”
An earlier version of this story misstated Hatch's immersion schedule.
I applaud the district for finally looking into extending the kindergarten hours and offering a regular schedule from Monday to Friday. Meeting the state’s minimum of 36,000 minutes per school year translates into 3.5 hrs a day which is less than a preschool program offers. So bravo to Cabrillo!
