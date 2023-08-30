Earlier this month the Coastside County Water District Board of Directors workshopped ideas for bringing recycled water to Half Moon Bay. The district is in the early stages of a feasibility study that will examine whether water from various sources, including wastewater, could be used for agriculture or drinking supplies. Throughout the process, CCWD must weigh the benefits of diversifying local water sources with the costs of building expensive infrastructure.

Two months ago, the board agreed to pay Water Works Engineers $299,977 to evaluate the region’s hydrogeology, implementation options and permitting feasibility. The district has applied for grants from the Division of Financial Assistance that could pay for planning and construction. 

