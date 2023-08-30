Earlier this month the Coastside County Water District Board of Directors workshopped ideas for bringing recycled water to Half Moon Bay. The district is in the early stages of a feasibility study that will examine whether water from various sources, including wastewater, could be used for agriculture or drinking supplies. Throughout the process, CCWD must weigh the benefits of diversifying local water sources with the costs of building expensive infrastructure.
Two months ago, the board agreed to pay Water Works Engineers $299,977 to evaluate the region’s hydrogeology, implementation options and permitting feasibility. The district has applied for grants from the Division of Financial Assistance that could pay for planning and construction.
There are several routes recycled water projects can take.
▸Direct potable reuse, the process of treating and distributing treated water without an environmental buffer, requires a source of wastewater (which in CCWD’s case is the Sewer Authority Mid-coastside) and facilities for advanced treatment.
▸Indirect potable reuse means putting treated water through an environmental buffer like a reservoir or groundwater basin. The pipes would need to connect to a water source, and there are costs associated with pumping. With stream augmentation, the district would have to remove nutrients before discharging them to avoid environmental issues.
▸Nonpotable water, which is not treated to drinking water standards, is pumped for irrigation, industrial use and even flushing toilets. It was first explored by CCWD in 1996. The challenges of installing this “purple pipe” option include the high cost of infrastructure, finding a source of wastewater, facilities for tertiary treatment, and permitting from local, state and federal authorities.
▸CCWD is also examining whether recycled water could be used for groundwater replenishment. Andy Zdon, a technical director with Roux, an environmental consulting and management firm, is spearheading that study. This option can help mitigate areas with saltwater intrusion, though the district doesn’t have that issue. Zdon said he anticipates giving Water Works Engineers a report on local hydrological conditions possibly by the end of September. A final presentation and recommendations will be made to the CCWD board regarding hydraulic and permitting challenges.
CCWD Director Ken Coverdell suggested replacing fresh water with treated water could be a viable option, though Water Works Engineers has not provided cost estimates for specific projects yet. Some directors and consultants noted that because California has released a draft of proposed regulations for direct potable water reuse just this year, the timeline remains murky.
“I think this group is trying to look forward to the future because we think in 20 years the cost of water and volume of water is going to be much uglier than it is now,” Director Glenn Reynolds said. “But to try and jump on potable water reuse, where the state has thrown the yellow flag and the feds have fled the room, I’m cautious about going down that road.”
