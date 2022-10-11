New rules aimed at reducing waste approved by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors in February went into effect at the start of this month. The new county ordinance affects all unincorporated areas and bans all disposable foodware made from traditional, petroleum-based plastic.
The rules also prohibit any products made from polystyrene, a material labeled with the number six in the familiar recycling triangle.
The regulations apply to restaurants and food facilities operating in unincorporated areas of the county. Many cities have implemented similar rules or adopted the county guidelines.
Polystyrene is the material found in Styrofoam, a brand name, and common items such as disposable straws, coffee cup lids, red plastic drinking cups and disposable cutlery. It breaks up easily and small bits of polystyrene frequently enter the environment and are ingested by marine animals. Many communities do not have facilities for recycling polystyrene.
The county rules also stipulate that accessories made from allowable materials can only be distributed if requested by customers or using dispensers that give only one item at a time.
Doug Roche, owner of Dawn Patrol Coffee in Princeton Harbor, said he switched to compostable cups and utensils in order to comply with the new rules. “We found a good cup and this got us to do something we should be doing anyway,” he said. In order to cover the increased cost of materials he raised the price of five drinks on the menu by 25 cents.
The only item still in transition at Dawn Patrol is the lid for hot drinks. “The compostable one doesn’t feel right when you’re drinking,” Roche said. Now when he goes anywhere he orders a coffee, not only to taste the competition, but also to see how the lid feels. He expects he will find an acceptable solution soon.
Resources for food facilities attempting to comply with the rules and a public complaint form to report violations are available on the website of the County Office of Sustainability at smcsustainability.org.
Another change in old habits that create harmful waste will come for California consumers in 2025. Last month Gov. Newsom signed SB 1045 that will prohibit stores from providing pre-checkout bags that are not compostable or made from recycled paper. The rule defines pre-checkout bags as those provided before customers reach the point of sale. The most common pre-checkout bags are the ones used for produce and to contain other unwrapped food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.