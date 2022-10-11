Barbara’s Fishtrap

Barbara’s Fishtrap in Pillar Point Harbor takes pride in distancing itself from single-use plastics, relying predominantly on recyclable, compostable or biodegradable materials in packaging their food. San Mateo County will soon start implementing new regulations that will require all restaurants in unincorporated areas to adopt similar practices.

 By Anna Hoch-Kenney

New rules aimed at reducing waste approved by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors in February went into effect at the start of this month. The new county ordinance affects all unincorporated areas and bans all disposable foodware made from traditional, petroleum-based plastic.

The rules also prohibit any products made from polystyrene, a material labeled with the number six in the familiar recycling triangle.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories