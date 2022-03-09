Pescadero High School student athletes scurried between tables carrying plates of food on Monday night at Duarte's Tavern in Pescadero for the school's annual Vikings Booster Club dinner. The spring dinner is one of the big fundraisers of the year for the school's athletic program.
It was also a family affair. At times it felt like everyone in the restaurant knew one another.
“The Duarte family are our biggest supporters for local sports,” said Charlea Binford, Pescadero High School athletic director. “We like to bring our community together and let them support our athletes.
“Our alumni come, our families come. It's the biggest fundraiser of the year,” she said.
Binford said they sold more than 110 tickets to the event. That, along with proceeds from the raffle, run by Dee Harley of Harley Farms, raised around $5,000 for the schools athletics program.
High school athletics are a big part of any prep experience, but it’s perhaps even bigger at a little school as more people participate than sit on the sidelines.
At Pescadero, 60 percent of the school's 83 students are athletes on Vikings teams. Big athletic events — like the Hoop Dreams basketball tournament — bring together everyone in the school.
On Monday, student-athletes were also servers and cleaners. They took orders, served the food and cleaned dishes in the back of the house all evening long. Donations from Blue House Farm, Markegard Family Grass-Fed, Pomponio Ranch and LeftCoast Grass Fed made the event possible with donations of ground beef for the meatloaf. Harley Farms donated cheese ravioli.
