Last week regulators shuttered commercial crab fishing season for most of California, another blow to the state’s fishing industry that has already seen salmon season canned for the year. 

Starting April 15, commercial Dungeness crabbing will be closed from the Sonoma-Mendocino county line to the Mexican border, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced on Thursday. Recreational crabbing remains open statewide. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

