It could take building a new fire station in order to bring potable water to Pescadero Middle/High School.
A proposal developed by the San Mateo County Planning and Building Department to replace County Fire Station No. 59 with a new station on Butano Cutoff would solve two significant problems.
The current station lies partially within a floodplain, resulting in frequent flooding of the building, plumbing backups and mold. Flooding in front of the building can also impede emergency responses.
Locating the new station adjacent to the school would be out of the flood zone and also provide an opportunity to bring drinking water to approximately 170 students through pipes rather than in bottles.
Well water at the school contains excess levels of nitrate and students currently rely on bottled water delivered to the school. A memo prepared by Planning Services Manager Melissa Ross reported that, “Past attempts to drill new wells have failed due to insufficient water quality and quantity on the property.”
Until now the county has not extended a water line to the school. However, because the school serves as an emergency evacuation center, the county can justify connecting to the line when it is extended to the new fire station.
In presentations last month to the county Agricultural Advisory Committee and the Pescadero Municipal Advisory Council, Ross explained all of the details of the proposal, including the steps necessary to approve the plans.
A three-year study by the county completed in 2014 determined that the current fire station “could not comply with life safety and immediate occupancy performance levels due to location within a flood hazard rendering the building inoperable during a flood event,” according to Ross’ memorandum.
The county then commissioned a study to identify possible remedies for the fire station and concluded that construction of a replacement station in a new location offers the best solution. An architectural firm was hired to prepare schematic designs for the new station.
Several steps are required to proceed with plans at this stage. First the county must propose amendments to the Local Coastal Program policies governing aspects of the project. After gathering input from the local committees, county staff will present the proposed amendments for approval by both the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors. Following approval the California Coastal Commission must certify the amendments.
The proposal will have an advocate when presented to the Board of Supervisors. Both candidates hoping to represent the area on the board expressed strong support for the project.
In response to an inquiry from the Review, San Carlos Councilwoman Laura Parmer-Lohan wrote that, “The fire station is an important community asset and must be replaced. Additionally, the high school needs safe drinking water. ... When elected, I will make sure that the county follows through on its commitment.”
Menlo Park Councilman Ray Mueller, who faces Parmer-Lohan in the November election, emphasized that each issue should stand on its own merits. “The health of children is worthy of the capital investment on its own without the need to marry the issue to the success of a second major capital project,” he wrote.
The proposal did not receive such a positive reception when presented to the Agricultural Advisory Committee. Members expressed concerns about the loss of agricultural land, the allocation of water and increased response times to accidents on Highway 1 because the new station would be farther from the highway.
The proposed site for the replacement station includes viable agricultural lands. In order to mitigate this loss of farming property the county’s proposal includes plans to acquire comparable parcels nearby at double the acreage of the lost area. The county has not yet identified this property and Ross acknowledged the difficulty of finding land that meets all of the requirements.
PMAC also has not yet endorsed the proposal. Committee member Nic Erridge said he is “still looking at the data and also waiting to hear what the broader community thinks.”
If the supervisors approve the proposal, the county can seek a coastal development permit which, in turn, requires compliance with various regulations including the California Coastal Act and the California Environmental Quality Act before construction can begin.
