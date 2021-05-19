After more than a decade of planning, scrapping and rewriting, the city of Half Moon Bay got its first look at the latest ideas from developers for the vacant lot at the corner of Kelly Avenue and Main Street.
The city’s Planning Commission held a study session last week to review the proposed development. It neither approved nor denied the project, which must return to city leaders for review.
The planned development consists of two mixed-use three-story buildings on the northeast corner of Main Street and Kelly Avenue. It calls for six residential units and approximately 2,500 square feet of ground-floor commercial space in one of the buildings. The plan also calls for a 10-foot-wide public “paseo” between the two buildings to provide access from Main Street to the parking lot, which is also accessible from Johnston Street. Concerns were raised about how the building’s style would fit the feel of the downtown area, parking restrictions, and Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
“This is really the crossroads of the historic core of downtown,” said Doug Garrison, a senior planner for the city. “It’s a very important place and it deserves a prominent building.”
The Cardoni family had plans for the corner lot approved by the city since 2007. Originally, the Cardonis planned a three-story structure that combined retail, restaurant and office space. In 2008, those plans were amended and the residential development was dropped from the proposal. Tony Uccelli, the project applicant, said he’s been working with the Planning Commission and owner Ozella Cardoni and her family for the past two years. He noted that as building codes have changed, so have the plans. The building has been scaled back from 12 apartments to six.
Local architect Edward Love is designing the buildings. He envisions the “modern Mediterranean style” structure based on two of his favorite buildings on Main Street, the Half Moon Bay Inn and the Barterra Winery. Love said the current design is a blend of commercial and residential and is a nod to Half Moon Bay’s Italian and Portuguese roots.
The plan calls for two apartments on top of the commercial space on Main Street. The apartments just to the east will have bay windows overlooking Kelly Avenue, a reference to San Francisco-style buildings, Love said. That building will be slightly smaller than the mixed-use building and be purely residential with four apartments. The two on the ground floor are the only one-bedroom apartments, and they will have private access from Kelly Avenue while the two upper units will be accessible from an elevated walkway that connects to the corner building.
Because the design and square footage are not yet finalized, the parking requirements are still in flux. Based on the current design, the project should be able to comply with minimum parking and zoning standards, planners said. Uccelli is hoping to inherit credit from several parking spaces on the corner that were created after the service station closed. The city may also consider a parking exception in the future because the number of spaces allotted depends on the type of commercial use, Garrison said. For example, a restaurant requires more spaces than retail. Right now, the development must allow for 19 parking spaces but is providing just 15.
Commissioners also discussed the building’s ADA compliance and asked why there was no elevator in either building. Love said ADA requirements in private buildings are not as strict as those in publicly funded ones. With six units on the property, down from an original 12, and because there are two “adaptable units” on the ground floor, the building doesn’t require an elevator, Community Development Director Jill Ekas said.
Uccelli said he wants to address most of the concerns the Planning Commission raised but noted the variables have been a challenge after two-plus years of planning.
After last week’s study session, any additional changes will be reviewed again by the Architectural Advisory Committee for the fourth time and then will be scheduled for a Planning Commission hearing.
