The white fencing that has enclosed the empty lot on the northeast corner of Main Street and Kelly Avenue for years came down on Friday afternoon. A crowd then gathered to celebrate groundbreaking for a new development that principals hope will start an economic revival in downtown.

A century ago, the intersection served as the undisputed social and commercial hub of the city. The Bank of Half Moon Bay, now City Hall, Cunha’s Country Grocery, Cunha Brothers service station and other businesses anchored the four corners where the streets meet in the heart of downtown.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories