The white fencing that has enclosed the empty lot on the northeast corner of Main Street and Kelly Avenue for years came down on Friday afternoon. A crowd then gathered to celebrate groundbreaking for a new development that principals hope will start an economic revival in downtown.
A century ago, the intersection served as the undisputed social and commercial hub of the city. The Bank of Half Moon Bay, now City Hall, Cunha’s Country Grocery, Cunha Brothers service station and other businesses anchored the four corners where the streets meet in the heart of downtown.
In the 21st century, however, the location has fallen on hard times. In 2003 flames engulfed Cunha’s store and burned it to the ground. Although it reopened the following year, the store closed again briefly a decade later due to financial challenges before new ownership eventually took over. The gas station across the street closed in 2008 and the white fencing has stood ever since.
Presiding over the groundbreaking ceremony, Cameron Palmer, president of the Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee, reminisced about the times when local workers would cash their checks at Cunha Brothers on Friday afternoons and then lubricate their outdoor socializing with spirits bought across the street at the country store.
“It took awhile to get this corner going again,” Palmer said, referring to the lengthy planning and permitting process.
Other speakers echoed his relief at finally getting to this point.
“I kept saying it’s beautiful — let them do it already,” Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau CEO Krystlyn Giedt told the crowd.
Architect Ed Love, who designed the building that should open before the end of 2024, said, “Sometimes it takes four years to get it right.”
The new development will have a large commercial space on the ground floor and two split-level apartments on additional floors. A second building on the back of the lot overlooking Kelly Avenue will house four more apartments including two that meet affordability requirements.
Before cutting a ribbon on the site, Mayor Deborah Penrose told the crowd that the multistory buildings will contribute to a downtown with combined commercial and residential spaces that the council has envisioned for years.
“I just like the feel of Half Moon Bay and I’m really looking forward to becoming a member of heritage Main Street,” developer Tony Uccelli said. The San Carlos-based investor became involved with the property in 2020 after working on some smaller projects nearby. He credited the small-town values of owner Ozella Cardoni, who agreed to a deal on just a handshake and good faith, for enabling them to move forward.
Uccelli praised the design by Love for merging past
and present. He described the modern Mediterranean style of the main building as an homage to the Spanish and Portuguese heritage in Half Moon Bay and said it would add to the town’s eclectic architecture that includes the classical details of city hall and the 19th-century wooden style of the country store.
“This creates a true city center,” said Rick Hernandez, chair of the city’s Planning Commission.
For commercial Realtor David Worden the project represents the prospect of a growing local economy.
“My hot button issue was always local job growth,” he said, as the assembled crowd enjoyed space that was suddenly devoid of the white fence that had hidden it for years.
