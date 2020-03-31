Because COVID-19 is a highly contagious virus, places like nursing homes, boarding schools and jails present particular challenges. Anytime human beings are kept in close proximity, the virus has a chance to take hold.
Recognizing this, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office officials have instituted protocols to ensure the safety of the staff at two county jails and that of the people being held there.
While to date no detainee has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Sheriff’s Office is taking several precautions to keep the people who live and work in the jail safe.
To reduce population sizes in the two county jails, Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mark Myers said some people have been released early. By working with the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, the Private Defender Program and the Probation Department people in jail determined not to be a threat to the public, those who have less than 60 days remaining on their sentences and those in a high-risk category for the virus were considered for early release.
This reduced the in-custody population at the jails by about 19 percent. The extra space at the two jails, both located in Redwood City, allows staff to section off areas for potential space to use for quarantines, according to Myers.
San Mateo County is not the only jurisdiction opting to release inmates early to make extra space. Santa Clara and Alameda counties have done the same. Additionally, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that halted the intake and transfer of inmates into California’s 35 state prisons. This did not impact San Mateo County’s jail population because, according to Myers, very few people in custody were scheduled to be transferred to state prison.
To assist those released early, nonprofit organization Service League of San Mateo County is working to coordinate exit plans. If someone does not have a place to go, Myers said the Sheriff’s Office is looking at options such as finding a local hotel to house people.
Beyond limiting jail populations, the Sheriff’s Office has taken preventative measures. All visits with detainees and in-person jail programs were suspended at both the Maguire Correctional Facility and Maple Street Correctional
Center. However, attorneys can still meet with clients on a limited basis through a glass
panel, according to Myers. Detainees still have access to phone calls and tablets to send emails to family or friends to connect them to the outside world.
New detainees coming into the jail are housed in a separate intake unit for up to 14 days before being transferred to the general population. If a person shows or reports signs of COVID-19, staff will work with Correctional Health Services to quarantine the individual.
Currently, two people being held at the jails are under observation for the virus. Both will be tested and released if results come back negative.
“We’ve been lucky in that no one has tested positive yet,” Myers said. “If someone did test positive, we have a whole floor dedicated for quarantine from the other inmates.”
Additionally, all jail staff are screened each time they enter the jail by getting their temperature taken and are given a wrist band to show they’ve been checked. Myers said the Sheriff’s Office has been proactive in its response and started implementing screenings on staff at the beginning of the month.
When people are allowed outside for recreation and fresh air it is done in smaller groups to allow for the proper social distancing. There is also an adequate supply of cleaning products and hand sanitizer to keep up with individual personal hygiene.
“It’s never smelled so much like bleach in here,” Myers said.
He said despite jails having a potential to be a place where the virus can spread quickly, it’s a better option for many because of the access to medical care and ability to be quarantined effectively.
“You’re almost safer in here,” he said.
