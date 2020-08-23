City, county and some state beaches were closed this weekend, but droves of visitors came anyway, seemingly unconcerned about the fire burning to the south or the fact that local roads are needed for emergency crews and evacuees.
On Friday, Half Moon Bay city officials closed Poplar Beach, the only city-owned beach, in anticipation of large weekend crowds. Also on Friday, San Mateo County announced the closure of all county parks to free up park rangers to support firefighting efforts. By Saturday, some California state beaches on the South Coast were also temporarily closed, but those to the north, including Half Moon Bay, Gray Whale Cove and Montara state beaches, remained open. Segments of the California Coastal Trail remained open as well.
Despite closures and road signs warning about the fires, beachgoers were easy to find, ignoring closed signs. Main Street bustled on Saturday.
State beach employee Raven, who asked not to give her last name, said as she was leaving work Saturday evening, the roads were clogged.
“I noticed it's less busy than a normal weekend, but the amount of people coming is not what would be ideal,” Raven said.
Raven lives by Hatch Elementary School, and said as a resident of the Coastside, she’s worried about getting out among the crowds should she need to evacuate. But she also understands that many visitors are coming to escape the smoke, and some staying near the beach are evacuees from the south looking for a safe place to stay temporarily.
“A lot are coming from the East Bay, trying to find better air quality,” Raven said. “I understand that, but at the same time, this is a small community, with three roads in and out, and some are already closed. As a local person, I kind of resent these people.”
On Sunday, as smoke and heavy fog began to blanket the area, fewer visitors seemed to be making the trip. Sacramento resident Debbie Nichols was enjoying Sunday morning at Surfer’s Beach, watching surfers catch waves amid the fog. She said she had called the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, before coming down for the weekend to ask if there would be any closures or problems, and was told of none.
“We had no idea,” Nichols said.
Some businesses on the Coastside decided to close to deter tourists over the weekend. Audrey Seton of Main Street shop Small Town Sweets posted on social media announcing the shop shut its doors on Sunday after Saturday customers were primarily out-of-towners.
“People are coming to the Coastside regardless of postings, beach signage, notices from our mayor and the news,” Seton wrote. “I feel the only thing I can do to help in this situation is to not be available.”
Half Moon Bay Golf Links also closed over the weekend, announcing on Friday it would reopen no earlier than Tuesday to stem tourist traffic to the area. Other local businesses, including Sam’s Chowder House, posted on social media asking tourists to avoid the area so as to not clog evacuation routes.
“It’s difficult to discourage weekend guests when our small businesses are suffering, but we have limited access points in and out, and it’s essential that our roadways be clear,” the restaurant’s post read.
Sunday morning, Karissa and Kelsea Kennedy were talking over coffee outside Moonside Bakery and Café. They grew up in Paradise, Calif., which suffered the deadliest wildfire in recent history in 2018. Eighty-five people died trying to escape the Northern California town, nearly all of which was destroyed.
Karissa Kennedy, who now lives in Belmont, said her family had planned the weekend away in Half Moon Bay to celebrate their father’s birthday. Midweek, she started to get nervous about the nearby wildfires, but after seeing little movement on the northern edge of the fire, decided it was still safe to come. But packing her bags to leave her childhood home for the last time was still fresh in her mind, and so too was her father’s memory of getting stuck in traffic on the way out.
“It’s real, and there’s a lot more people here than there were in Paradise,” she said.
The Marriott Corporation and the local owners of the Ritz-Carlton Franchise are a public health threat, hotel taxes don't rebuild a burned down Coastside.
When State Highways and parks are open, citizens are free to use them. Citizens have a right to assess the risks themselves and visit, if open. Saturday and Sunday during the day: Twenty miles away from the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire North West boundary. Prevailing winds blowing to the South East. Marine layer present. No evacuations or even warnings to evacuate in HMB. Two open evacuations routes, State Hwy 1 and State Hwy 92. State Hwy 92 flowing typically from State Highway 35, for anyone evacuating North form the CZU Fire. State Beaches from HMB North open. GGNRA open. Appearance in the community of business as usual.
Maybe, the visitors had a right to ignore the closed signs at Poplar Beach, just like others ignored the closed signs on Martin's Beach access road, ten years ago and since. Those Martin's Beach public access cases were appealed all the way to the US Supreme Court. With all the local complaints and noise about stay away from HMB, I'm sure the CCC staff will pick up on this. The HMB Mayor told people to stay away and closed the City managed beach, cutting off coastal access to visitors to the Coastside. Did an emergency, in fact, exist in HMB?
The City of HMB and SMC have Local Coastal Development Plans that don't have any provisions for shutting down access, because of ad hoc emergency evacuation concerns. Were is the public notice and formal review of these specious concerns over local poor systemic planing, emergency preparedness and denying coastal access to the public?
This is just a shameless red herring, a distraction from the real emergency tens of miles to the south, to solve systemic local planning shortcomings, bypassing due process and denying rights to the citizens of the State of California. A class action lawsuit against the City of HMB could be the next Beachwood lawsuit, if this continues absent a real emergency or a formal Coastal Design Review.
"...Did an emergency, in fact, exist in HMB?..."
No but clogging up all of the access roads with typical weekend traffic could have created an emergency elsewhere if things got worse. The idea was to do some pro-active thinking, which for once sed ing
Where's SMC Emergency Operation Center, SMC Sheriff's Department, CFPD, SMC Greater Alarm Response, CalTrans, CHP? They are executing their plans. ...and if gets worse they have plans for that too! They are cognizant of the area surrounding the CZU incident, too. They don't need help from bloggers and they probably don't care one way or another whether Poplar Beach was "closed" or not.
Well said, Thanks
The City of HMB (i.e. Mayor Adam Eisen) announced that Poplar beach was closed for the weekend. But the gates to Popular beach remained open all weekend as did the parking lot. In this age of instant social media, word gets out.
So we are wondering why Eisen would issue that official statement and then not follow through on it. He's running for re-election in November so maybe he'll be inclined to give us an answer.
The public's trust depends on the fealty of the government towards those it governs.
