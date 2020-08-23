  1. Home
Still, they come
There appeared to be fewer visitors to the coast on Sunday than there were a day earlier, but some ignored the warnings. Sarah Wright / Review

City, county and some state beaches were closed this weekend, but droves of visitors came anyway, seemingly unconcerned about the fire burning to the south or the fact that local roads are needed for emergency crews and evacuees.

On Friday, Half Moon Bay city officials closed Poplar Beach, the only city-owned beach, in anticipation of large weekend crowds. Also on Friday, San Mateo County announced the closure of all county parks to free up park rangers to support firefighting efforts. By Saturday, some California state beaches on the South Coast were also temporarily closed, but those to the north, including Half Moon Bay, Gray Whale Cove and Montara state beaches, remained open. Segments of the California Coastal Trail remained open as well.

Despite closures and road signs warning about the fires, beachgoers were easy to find, ignoring closed signs. Main Street bustled on Saturday.

State beach employee Raven, who asked not to give her last name, said as she was leaving work Saturday evening, the roads were clogged.

“I noticed it's less busy than a normal weekend, but the amount of people coming is not what would be ideal,” Raven said.

Raven lives by Hatch Elementary School, and said as a resident of the Coastside, she’s worried about getting out among the crowds should she need to evacuate. But she also understands that many visitors are coming to escape the smoke, and some staying near the beach are evacuees from the south looking for a safe place to stay temporarily.

“A lot are coming from the East Bay, trying to find better air quality,” Raven said. “I understand that, but at the same time, this is a small community, with three roads in and out, and some are already closed. As a local person, I kind of resent these people.”

On Sunday, as smoke and heavy fog began to blanket the area, fewer visitors seemed to be making the trip. Sacramento resident Debbie Nichols was enjoying Sunday morning at Surfer’s Beach, watching surfers catch waves amid the fog. She said she had called the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, before coming down for the weekend to ask if there would be any closures or problems, and was told of none.

“We had no idea,” Nichols said.

Some businesses on the Coastside decided to close to deter tourists over the weekend. Audrey Seton of Main Street shop Small Town Sweets posted on social media announcing the shop shut its doors on Sunday after Saturday customers were primarily out-of-towners.

“People are coming to the Coastside regardless of postings, beach signage, notices from our mayor and the news,” Seton wrote. “I feel the only thing I can do to help in this situation is to not be available.”

Half Moon Bay Golf Links also closed over the weekend, announcing on Friday it would reopen no earlier than Tuesday to stem tourist traffic to the area. Other local businesses, including Sam’s Chowder House, posted on social media asking tourists to avoid the area so as to not clog evacuation routes.

“It’s difficult to discourage weekend guests when our small businesses are suffering, but we have limited access points in and out, and it’s essential that our roadways be clear,” the restaurant’s post read.

Sunday morning, Karissa and Kelsea Kennedy were talking over coffee outside Moonside Bakery and Café. They grew up in Paradise, Calif., which suffered the deadliest wildfire in recent history in 2018. Eighty-five people died trying to escape the Northern California town, nearly all of which was destroyed.

Karissa Kennedy, who now lives in Belmont, said her family had planned the weekend away in Half Moon Bay to celebrate their father’s birthday. Midweek, she started to get nervous about the nearby wildfires, but after seeing little movement on the northern edge of the fire, decided it was still safe to come. But packing her bags to leave her childhood home for the last time was still fresh in her mind, and so too was her father’s memory of getting stuck in traffic on the way out.

“It’s real, and there’s a lot more people here than there were in Paradise,” she said.

