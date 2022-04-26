Two deputy harbormasters with the San Mateo County Harbor District were honored this month by the California Boating Officers Association for a successful but harrowing rescue on the Coastside two years ago.
The statewide organization offers training and resources to a variety of coastal-based law enforcement and rescue personnel. At an annual conference in Lake Tahoe on April 14, the first in two years, the group honored officers for rescue efforts for the past three years.
Jacob Walding and Bobby Dunn both received special recognition and received the 2020 Boating Safety Officer of the Year Award. The title is given to any personnel who perform “a heroic act above and beyond the call of duty.” In the case of the two deputy harbormasters, it was earned by their professionalism and teamwork during a rescue at Cowell Ranch State Beach on Jan. 2, 2020, when a La Honda woman was swept out to sea by powerful waves after attempting to rescue her dog caught in the shore break. Her dog managed to scramble back up the beach, but the woman was pulled off her feet and swept about 100 yards out into the ocean. Conditions that day were rough, with a swell height estimated between 11 to 14 feet and a stiff northwest wind churning up the seas.
The woman’s husband called 911 and said she spent nearly 40 minutes in the water. Walding and Dunn were part of the Pillar Point Harbor Patrol team that pulled the woman, who was nearly unconscious and about to go underwater, onto a personal watercraft and got her back to shore. She was transported to Stanford Hospital and treated for hypothermia.
“Being in big surf is one thing, but holding onto someone who is basically unconscious, and working with a team to get that person out of harm's way is a whole other level,” Walding said.
Dunn and Walding were quick to credit their peers and the other agencies involved with the effort, including Coastside Fire Protection District, the Coastside Volunteer Fire Department, California State Parks and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. While both appreciated the award, they both stressed that the award was reflective of all the time and effort the Pillar Point Harbor Patrol and Harbor District do day after day throughout the year.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by a group of your peers for the actions we performed,” Dunn said. “But mainly, we use that as satisfaction knowing we’re all doing a good job and that San Mateo County Harbor District is being recognized for the work that we do consistently throughout the year. I take pride in knowing it's for all of us.”
Dunn, in his eighth year with the district, and Walding, in his 16th, have been around the Coastside long enough to know that not all rescue attempts are this successful. Walding earned the same award for a 2010 rescue when he helped save a family in a rip current near the Pillar Point bluff.
He recalled being on the scene for two fatalities at Montara State Beach, when a mother and child drowned offshore. He emphasized that particularly on this stretch of coast with limited emergency resources and access points, beachgoers need to be vigilant about the conditions before they head to the sand and the water. Communication with staff like the Harbor Patrol and State Parks lifeguards can often be the difference between a day at the beach and not coming home.
“For every one of these rescues that somebody (is honored for), there are a lot that don’t get submitted,” Walding said. “I’m proud to call all the officers of the Boating Association brothers and sisters. We all do a job every day to serve the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.