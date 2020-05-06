Updated 9:36 a.m.: A woman armed with a rifle and carrying alcohol was shot and killed by San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies after a gunfight downtown on Tuesday evening, according to authorities.
At around 7:25 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Main Street, near the new Pasta Moon location. The report indicated a caucasian woman was carrying a gun and alcohol. A post an hour early on the social media site NextDoor from a Half Moon Bay resident said she witnessed a woman carrying a rifle walk past her and say, “Stay safe because there is going to be a race war tonight.”
When deputies arrived at the scene they reportedly gave the woman multiple verbal commands to drop her weapon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman did not comply and instead fired at the deputies. Deputies returned fire, hitting the woman.
Aid was administered at the scene and the woman was transported to a hospital where she later died from her injuries. The woman was later identified by the San Mateo County Coroner's Office as 56-year-old Sandra Lee Harmon, a Half Moon Bay resident.
The Sheriff’s Office did not state if any deputy was injured during the confrontation.
Sheriff’s Office deputies have used deadly force in a standoff in Half Moon Bay before. In 2014, deputies killed an armed 18-year-old woman who suffered from mental illness. San Mateo County’s district attorney found that the deputy’s actions in that case were justifiable despite the claims of excessive force.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(8) comments
Booze and guns are never a good combo...thank you sheriff for keeping us safe.
Any time a person’s life is lost, is a time for condolences to those who may have known or cared for the person. That being said, l have a friend in Southern California who recently told me that I should go buy a gun, because as the Virus continues to cause death and the loss of jobs, l will need to protect myself. I don’t agree that carrying a firearm would protect me, but it did sort of raise my eyebrows to read this article and contemplate how that idea if a “race war” got into her head, just like the idea of the need to buy a gun that my friend in San Diego tried to put in my head. Are there conspiracy theories being spread to the part of our society that is susceptible to believe these sort of “ideas”? I agree, that there are divisive messages coming out of some people’s mouths, but we don’t HAVE to buy into it, do we? I fear that the divisiveness will continue to escalate the closer we get to November, and the more financial inequality creates hostility by the downtrodden, or folks who buy into some of the rhetoric coming out of Washington, D.C. The virus is already taking a bigger toll on folks without healthcare or who are forced to work in public-facing essential jobs, while some of us can comfortably “Stay at Home”. Wealthy athletes could be tested for the Covid Virus “on-demand”, while many of us ”UN-tested” people could be going around without the knowledge that we have contracted the Virus, and are unknowingly spreading it. I can see how someone could possibly hold such thoughts and resentment, but was it her deep seated belief of a “race war“ ramping up, or was it too much consumption of alcohol that created her actions to cause her to shoot and be shot? Was she a local resident, or a visitor? Some details are missing from this picture that inquiring minds would like to know.
This is more non-eventful than the black man jogging and being chased by two white men in pickup truck and gunned down in Georgia. But this GUI is non-characteristic of HMB.
What a horrible thing to say.
The Half Moon Bay Review is a local newspaper. If you read the Review regularly, you’d be aware of their mission statement. I agree with John Charles Ullom, your comment is indefensible.
Thank you, deputies. Glad none of you were injured
Thank you, deputies. Glad none of you were injured.
Thank you officers, for risking your lives and protecting our community! It is not an easy decision to shoot at a sadly disturbed but very dangerous person.
These are tough times so we need to band together and support those who are on the frontlines that protect us .......especially now.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.