San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 32-year-old man on a variety of weapons charges on Monday morning.
The Sheriff’s Office said in a prepared release that deputies were on routine patrol on the South Coast at 8:12 a.m. when they spotted John Schoonover, who they say was the occupant of a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of highways 1 and 84.
They stopped to talk to him and determined he was in possession of an assault weapon, which is a felony. He was also charged with transporting an assault weapon, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine.
Schoonover was taken to county jail.
— from staff reports
