I’m the first one at work today, and as I go through the ritual of unlocking doors and opening the blinds, I wonder what the day will bring. COVID-19 has brought strange and uncertain times, and the only thing I know for sure is that these classrooms and hallways won’t ring with the sound of laughter, small talk and greetings I’ve grown accustomed to.
Senior Coastsiders has been a gathering place for older adults for more than 40 years. It is a place to catch up, exercise, paint, draw or write stories. It is a place to sit down to a hot meal with people who have become familiar friends. Those older adults are now at home, sheltering in place in an effort to stay safe and stop the spread of a devastating virus.
So, today, Senior Coastsiders has a different mission: to deliver two meals and a friendly face to well over 100 homebound older adults.
Where once we had a dining room full of guests enjoying a hot lunch, we now have a command post for delivering meals three times a week from Half Moon Bay to Montara. We’ve more than doubled the number of deliveries over the past couple of weeks and, as of this writing, we are serving over 160 adults and that number grows daily. Each delivery includes two meals and a brown bag with fruit, milk or yogurt, a salad and sometimes dessert. Today, we delivered over 300 meals.
Although Senior Coastsiders has been delivering meals to our older adult community for more than four decades, it has never been as important as it is now. Even though our program is partially funded through the Older American Act, by way of the San Mateo County Area Agency on Aging, we still rely heavily on generous donations from our community to keep the wheels moving. Simply put, the outpouring of help and love from private donations and “sweat equity” from
our volunteers has been amazing over the past few weeks.
As you might imagine, it takes a small but mighty team to efficiently prep and deliver so many meals in such a shifting environment, and our team is mighty indeed. Many of our volunteers have been working in the kitchen or delivering meals for years, but these past weeks have not been “business as usual.” Yet, we flex and learn and find our balance even as we bring on a new, backup team of volunteers just to make sure our experienced crew has all the help they need.
Looming over all of this activity is the top priority of maintaining very strict sanitation guidelines and ensuring that no one enters the facility or delivers a meal unless they themselves are completely healthy.
I am thinking about all of this — the steps we need to take, the bags we need to prep, who’s coming in to volunteer, and how many meals will go out today — as I make my way down to the kitchen. As I step into the empty dining room, it occurs to me that this is way more than delivering meals, more than logistics and hours of preparation. This is about one human being caring about another. This is about pulling together to lessen the burden of loneliness and isolation of so many who are staying at home. This is about all hands on deck, without regard to traditional roles and job descriptions. This is about feeling useful, helping out, and standing up to be counted.
More than anything else, this is about love, love for each other, love for our community, and love for the older adults who have graciously let us into their circle.
No one knows how long this will continue. It is a question often asked but impossible to answer. At Senior Coastsiders, we are showing up, hunkering down and, in these trying times, trying to be one constant in an ever-changing environment for as long as possible.
Casey McClung is project coordinator for Senior Coastsiders.
"You gotta have heart...miles and miles of heart!" Great, heartfelt article, Casey. You and the team of Senior Coastsiders volunteers definitely got heart! [love]
Suzanne Black
