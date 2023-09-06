The California State Assembly Appropriations Committee voted on Friday to advance to the Senate
Bill No. 362, also known as “The Delete Act.” The bill was authored by Sen. Josh Becker, whose district includes the San Mateo County coast.
SB 362 would create a website to allow Californians some control over access to their personal information when it comes to a data broker’s ability to collect, maintain and sell information on them.
“(Friday’s) vote by the Assembly Appropriations Committee signals that California is taking seriously the need to empower consumers to control their own personal data from unknown third party data brokers,” said Becker in a prepared release.
Data brokers aggregate data from a variety of sources, including public records, social media platforms, online transactions, and more, then process it into a form it can lease to third parties. The results are detailed profiles of people with an online presence.
Data brokers have to register with the California Attorney General, but they don’t have to report what kinds of information they collect and sell. Under the California Consumer Privacy Act, residents have a right to require a data broker to delete information they collected directly from you, but you can’t require a broker to delete information they may have acquired about you from other sources.
SB 362 would require data brokers to disclose the types of information they collect and create a free way for Californians to request deletion of that information.
The bill heads to the Assembly floor and must pass by Sept. 14 to survive this session.
