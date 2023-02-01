Generous and heartbroken people from the Coastside and beyond have been eager to help victims and families involved in the Jan. 23 shootings in Half Moon Bay. Several funds have taken shape in the days since the violence.
Many official sources, including the city of Half Moon Bay and San Mateo County, pointed donors toward two well-known social service nonprofits on the coast. Meanwhile, several online crowdsourcing efforts materialized over the course of the week. And on Thursday, a coalition of Asian organizations started their own fundraising efforts.
Ayudando Latinos A Soñar — better known by its acronym ALAS — was perhaps first to announce a fund dedicated to help people in the wake of the shootings. ALAS is a Latino-centered nonprofit that has been in Half Moon Bay since 2011. Since then it has grown into a well-respected, very active advocate for farmworkers and their families, delivering food, procuring a mobile healthcare bus and much more in recent months.
ALAS Executive Director Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga says the HMB Strong Fund will be spent exclusively to help the approximately 40 people who were directly victimized or otherwise traumatized at the farm locations. She said there are immediate needs for food, shelter and such and more long-term needs such has permanent housing and jobs.
“We have been working with these families at that farm for three years,” Arriaga said. “There is a lot of trust that has been built.”
She said $20,000 was raised very quickly after the fund was established. While the fund is growing rapidly, Arriaga says the needs are great and go “beyond a week or two.”
She particularly implored Coastsiders for help with more permanent housing. She is hoping someone will come through with ideas for multifamily housing on the coast. And she said some of those employed at the farm don’t want to go back to live or work. And Arriaga said some of those affected by the shootings already suffered flooding loss from recent storms.
“We’re committed to long-term support for these families,” she said.
Longtime social service agency Coastside Hope has also created a special fund in response to the violence. On its website, it says the Farmworkers Fund “will go directly to individuals and families affected, for lost wages, funeral expenses and any other relief and support that they may need — immediately and as they find their way forward from these horrific events,” according to the agency’s website.
“It will be to help these families,” said the agency’s executive director, Judith Guerrero. “The fund was created out of a crisis, so we aren’t going to use the money for anything else. The idea is to try to find them somewhat of a more permanent solution.”
For a time, Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. tripled any contributions to the Coastside Hope or ALAS funds through its own site. Guerrero said, including the brewing company’s commitment, the Coastside Hope fund had raised about $160,000 by Tuesday morning.
Guerrero wanted to make clear that all of the immediate victims were being treated similarly as their needs became clear and that Coastside agencies were just as attuned to the needs of Chinese victims as to those of Latino heritage. She also said she anticipated the needs to continue well beyond the initial phases of violence and shock.
“We haven’t seen the entire mental health impact of this incident,” she said.
The Silicon Valley Community Foundation has offered to help with its own Emergency and Disaster Relief Fund. The fund was established only weeks ago and a spokeswoman said it is now being used to mitigate the tragedy that unfolded in Half Moon Bay. To donate through the foundation, see siliconvalleycf.org/.
In addition to funds established by longtime area nonprofits, there are crowdfunding efforts on sites like GoFundMe.com. One was organized by Chinese for Affirmative Action and includes the Asian Law Caucus, the Asian American Foundation, Stop AAPI Hate, Asian Pacific Fund, Stand with Asian Americans and Leadership Education for Asian Pacifics. It can be found at gofundme.com/f/half-moon-bay-victims-fund. Through Tuesday morning it alone had raised more than $71,000.
The state is prepared to help as well. Some local
victims could get help from the California Victims Compensation Board, which provides assistance to crime victims.
Guerrero said she was confident farmworkers affected by the shooting would get through the crisis, with the help of the community.
“The farmworkers in general are resilient and dedicated, and they are going to make it through,” she said. “They have already gone through many challenges just to become farmworkers here.”
