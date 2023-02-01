Generous and heartbroken people from the Coastside and beyond have been eager to help victims and families involved in the Jan. 23 shootings in Half Moon Bay. Several funds have taken shape in the days since the violence.

Many official sources, including the city of Half Moon Bay and San Mateo County, pointed donors toward two well-known social service nonprofits on the coast. Meanwhile, several online crowdsourcing efforts materialized over the course of the week. And on Thursday, a coalition of Asian organizations started their own fundraising efforts.

