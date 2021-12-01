Coastsiders gathered at Mac Dutra Plaza on Friday to kick off the holiday season and Half Moon Bay’s 22nd Night of Lights with a Christmas tree lighting. For the first time the holiday tree was decorated with ornaments made by local kids.
“It was really great,” said Krystlyn Giedt, president and CEO of the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau. “It’s super fun because people can come back and visit their ornaments. We considered it a fun success.”
The tree lighting was but one event in the monthlong celebration featuring holiday decorations, shopping and weekly festivities on Friday nights on Main Street.
This Friday night there will be a lighted parade down Main Street followed by a visit from Santa. The fun runs from 3 to 9 p.m. on Friday centered at the I.D.E.S. Hall, 735 Main St., which will host a Coastside Holiday Festival featuring 20 local artisans. There will also be face painting and food trucks.
“We’re excited to have the parade back and we just really encourage people to come out on Friday and have fun with us for the parade and then the following two Fridays,” said Giedt.
For those hoping to do some holiday shopping, on the following Friday, Dec. 10, Main Street will transform into a local holiday market. On Dec. 18 and 19, there will also be a two-day Holiday Boutique at La Piazza, 604 Main St., featuring local craftsmen.
On the final Friday before Christmas Eve, Coastsiders can get into the holiday spirit with caroling and live music on Main Street on Dec. 17.
The windows of shops along Main Street feature hand-painted holiday decor and will be adorned with art showcasing the theme of “Songs of the Season,” inspired by the lyrics of Christmas carols that will be performed on the final Friday of Night of Lights. Many shops will be open until 8 p.m. on Friday nights throughout the month of December.
There’s no need to worry that your letter won’t get to Santa; special mailboxes for letters can be found outside Surf Factory, 521 Main St. and at Fog Town Toys, 330 Main St. Drop the letter in the bright red mailbox by Dec. 12 and Santa will reply confirming he got your note.
“The multi-night Night of Lights event is getting back to its roots,” said Giedt. “Originally it was a two-night event, and somewhere over the course of time, it turned into one night. We got to a point where there was so much activity on the one night that some of the fun events were kind of getting lost in the shuffle. Then COVID-19 popped up and it wasn’t really suitable to have all the events in one night.”
So, last year organizers decided to spread the events out and go back to the original multi-night event. The annual parade was canceled in 2020 but locals were encouraged to come and support local businesses.
“That seemed to work out really well for a lot of people. More people could participate in Night of Lights over the course of a month and the individual events were getting a bit more love,” said Giedt.
This year the coast can get together appropriately to celebrate the holidays and support local businesses all month long.
“Shopping local is still a very important piece of our local businesses,” said Giedt. “They are still struggling with the pandemic issues that we’ve all had, so shopping local is still insanely important. So the more people do it, the better off we will be.”
