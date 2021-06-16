As the city of Half Moon Bay discusses the role of its contracted law enforcement services, several former and current City Council members reflected on the decision to disband its police force a decade ago.
On Tuesday night, in response to growing discourse around policing in the community, the Half Moon Bay City Council was set to examine a report written by two council members that proposed sweeping changes to how the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office could enforce laws within the city. The meeting occurred after the Review’s print deadlines. While some council members have said they do not approve of the plan and its intentions, they noted any police reform would require a broader community outreach plan and a new contract with the Sheriff’s Office.
The current discussion wasn’t envisioned when the Sheriff’s Office rolled into town 10 years ago amid the city’s growing financial travails.
On April 2, 2011, the City Council unanimously voted to disband its police force, paving the way for a contract with the Sheriff’s Office. At the time of the decision, Half Moon Bay was dealing with an $18 million settlement stemming from a lawsuit filed by a developer whose land at Beachwood had been turned into wetlands by the city. The city was still reeling from the recession and lower tax revenues; it had a $9.8 million budget while facing a $500,000 deficit for the next fiscal year.
After cutting staff and services, the City Council thought the most logical and perhaps the most difficult option left was to cut the police department, which was responsible for the largest single portion of the city’s expenses. Cutting the already slim department was expected to save the city $690,000 a year. At the time, then-Mayor Naomi Patridge called the loss a blow to the city’s civic pride and cultural identity.
Former Councilman John Muller believes, given the city’s financial situation, it was the right decision at the time. Muller supports the Sheriff’s Office and acknowledges the difficulties and tragedies that have happened since the Redwood City-based department took over public safety on the Coastside.
Even with the additional resources from the Sheriff’s Office, Muller recalled how difficult it was for every council member to dissolve the city’s police force.
“It was emotional to make that decision,” he said. “But good leaders make tough decisions.”
By the time the city got rid of its force, the department had already experienced drastic cuts that hurt services and lowered morale. There were eight officers and four sergeants remaining. Then-Chief Lee Violett told the council at the time the current staff levels were “unsustainable.”
The city used to pay about $3.6 million annually to its police department, nearly two-fifths of the city’s budget. The city’s first contract with the Sheriff’s Office in 2011 called for it to pay $2.28 million. Though each renewed contract reflects an increase in salaries, benefits and equipment maintenance, the arrangement appears to continue to save the city money. For the fiscal year 2021-2022, the city will pay $3.3 million. That is an increase of $324,691 and includes $222,442 as the final payment of a three-year “service gap” because of deputies who serve both the unincorporated Coastside and the city.
Councilmember Debbie Ruddock agreed that the city’s 2011 decision was necessary and pointed to the range of services the Sheriff’s Office provides that the city couldn’t afford with its already strained budget, from detectives and gang suppression task force to its Young Women's Leadership Program and the Sheriff’s Activities League. Some of those services come with their own controversy. The Sheriff’s Activities League has come under scrutiny after its former executive director was arrested in December 2020 on suspicion of embezzling $25,000.
Ruddock said she is not opposed to police reform, but believes the city benefits from its contract with the Sheriff and there should be more robust community outreach before changes are made.
“It’s not just about saving money,” Ruddock said. “It’s about what the problem is and what is needed to address it.”
While he understands how the city got to the Sheriff’s contract, Councilmember Harvey Rarback says he is looking to fundamentally change the nature of policing in the city.
“The fact that we went to the county, independent of the financial considerations, was probably a good thing,” Rarback said. “But we saved a lot of money and we needed every penny at the time.”
Two high-profile deaths at the hands of Sheriff’s deputies in the last seven years have sparked dialogue about the role of law enforcement in the community. The first was Yanira Serrano, who was 18 in June 2014 when she was shot by a deputy while wielding a knife. The second was Sandra Harmon, who was shot by deputies in May 2020 while wielding a gun. Both women had a history of mental illness.
Those events have led some to reconsider how deputies should respond to emergencies, particularly if there is a mental health component. Rarback and Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez seek to shift the definition of policing and transition away from armed enforcement. They believe asking armed deputies to respond to a wide variety of incidents they may not be prepared for doesn’t serve the public’s interest.
“There’s a lot more to public safety than what the Sheriff’s Office presents as necessary,” Rarback said. “We need to do a lot of other unarmed intervention.”
(3) comments
The death of Yanira Serrano was indeed tragic and sad. However, I believe she was killed at Moon Ridge, outside of Half Moon Bay city limits. I'm not sure why this incident is often brought up when discussing Half Moon Bay and the Sheriff's Department?
“It was emotional to make that decision,” he said. “But good leaders make tough decisions.” -- Farmer John
The Farmer was so angry at us for not voting for Measure K he told he was in a leaky mood:
"City leaders hoped to prevent further cuts by passing Measure K, a one-cent sales tax increase that voters rejected last week by fewer than 200 votes. Elected council members expressed frustration that more local voters didn’t rally to support the city by voting for Measure K. Councilman John Muller said during Thursday’s meeting that he was “pissed” at the outcome." -- https://www.hmbreview.com/news/short-changed-city-mulls-end-to-local-police/article_6456b604-9811-5485-a2b1-d372e3d5bb30.html
Farmer John and the rest did not make any tough decisions. The people of Half Moon Bay did. But Muller being as impressed with himself as he is no calls his whining leadership.
Facts.
