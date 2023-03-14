San Mateo County residents with losses from the storms that began in late
December 2022 have one day left to apply for assistance from the Federal
Emergency Management Agency.
A Disaster Recovery Center at the San Mateo County Event Center closed on Tuesday, ending the in-person help for local residents. The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Thursday, March 16.
While the bad weather continued well beyond January, the local emergency only covers the first round of storms. San Mateo County residents may apply for losses solely from the storms that began Dec. 27, 2022, and ended January 31.
Disaster assistance may include grants to help pay for temporary housing and essential home repairs as well as other serious disaster-related needs such as medical and dental expenses, transportation, child care, and moving and storage expenses.
There are several ways that you can apply for FEMA assistance. Those in need can visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at (800)621-3362. Help is available in many languages.
Those with losses are advised to file a claim with an insurance provider first, if private insurance is available. FEMA provides assistance to applicants for uninsured or underinsured disaster-caused expenses and serious needs.
(1) comment
Does anyone know if it covers my RECENT (as in this week) storm damage, or only the January storm?
