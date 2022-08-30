Locals took notice of an especially bad odor on Sunday wafting up toward the Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay. The culprit was soon identified as a dead whale that washed up on Manhattan Beach below the Ritz-Carlton at the end of Miramontes Point Road.
Officials from the Marine Mammal Center and the California Academy of Sciences responded to reports from beachgoers to the center’s hotline on Sunday afternoon. On Monday a necropsy, or animal autopsy, was performed on the 49-foot adult female humpback whale.
According to experts with the Marine Mammal Center and the California Academy of Sciences, the whale was in a moderate state of internal decomposition, and most likely died from injuries sustained from a ship strike.
“This humpback whale had an extensive contusion over her right chest area, a fractured cervical vertebra, and its skull was dislocated from the spinal column,” said Dr. Pádraig Duignan, director of pathology at the Marine Mammal Center in a prepared statement. “These findings, combined with overall excellent body condition, strongly implicates blunt force trauma associated with a ship strike as this whale’s cause of death.”
With fewer than 10 percent of their original population remaining, and between 35,000 and 40,000 individuals estimated in the world, humpback whales are among the most endangered whales.
Malnutrition, entanglement and trauma from ship strikes are the most common causes of death in whales studied by the Marine Mammal Center’s research team in recent years, according to officials. A representative said that the number of ship strikes here in the San Francisco Bay Area is variable, and has averaged between four and six incidents a year in the past several years.
Seven gray whales and three humpback whales have been found dead in the San Francisco Bay Area so far in 2022, according to officials from the center. Necropsies established that, of those, one died of malnutrition, one died of suspected orca predation, four died from ship strikes, and four died of undetermined causes.
Humpback whales frequent the California coast to feed during the summer and fall months, before migrating south to their winter calving and mating grounds off the coast of Mexico, center officials said.
Scientists from the center and the California Academy of Sciences were able to collect a series of samples during the necropsy for ongoing research projects. Typically, the California Academy of Sciences archives parts of the baleen, pelvic bones, blubber, muscle and other body parts in their scientific research collection.
To report a dead whale or a whale in distress, call the Marine Mammal Center’s rescue hotline at (415) 289-SEAL (7352). All marine mammals are protected, and the public should not approach any whale, alive or dead.
