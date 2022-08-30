whale

A team of scientists from the Marine Mammal Center and the Academy of Sciences performed a necropsy on a 49-foot adult female humpback whale on Monday morning at Manhattan Beach, located under the Ritz Carlton, Half Moon Bay. Experts suspect blunt force trauma injuries due to ship strike was the likely cause of death. 

 Photo courtesy of the Marine Mammal Center

Locals took notice of an especially bad odor on Sunday wafting up toward the Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay. The culprit was soon identified as a dead whale that washed up on Manhattan Beach below the Ritz-Carlton at the end of Miramontes Point Road. 

Officials from the Marine Mammal Center and the California Academy of Sciences responded to reports from beachgoers to the center’s hotline on Sunday afternoon. On Monday a necropsy, or animal autopsy, was performed on the 49-foot adult female humpback whale. 

