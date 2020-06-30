Last week, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution affirming its commitment to diversity and support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Later that afternoon, the board passed next year’s budget, which includes an additional $1 million for stun guns for the Sheriff’s Office.
Public commenters were outraged. “If the county believes that Black lives matter … then it needs to adopt a budget that reflects that,” Daly City resident and local activist Sarah Lee said.
As discussions of police reform and funding swept the nation, some thought local leaders weren't listening. Approval for more tasers seemed hypocritical after three people had been killed in 10 months in 2018 at the hands of law enforcement officers using stun guns in San Mateo County.
For those who have been working on local police reform for decades, the resolution ignored reality: that Latinos and other people of color living on the Coastside and throughout the county face discrimination and the prospect of violence from law enforcement.
Data provided in response to a Review public records request shows that Latinos on the Coastside are more likely to be arrested than their white neighbors. Latinos make up around 25 percent of the Coastside population but account for nearly half of Sheriff’s Office arrests here. And that proportion is only rising. Since 2015, more Latinos have been arrested on the coast each year. Beginning in 2018, more Latinos than whites have been arrested each year.
Looking at race data to examine bias isn’t new. A 2016 study led by Stanford University psychologist Jennifer Eberhardt considered thousands of data points and found disparities in how cops treated residents of different races in Oakland. The findings, pulled from sources including body camera footage, police reports and resident surveys, showed that African Americans were more likely to be searched and handcuffed than white residents.
The researchers then made recommendations that the Oakland police and departments nationwide can use to fight racial disparities in policing, including advising them to use data to measure and analyze current practices to update training and policies.
A recent California bill AB 953, passed in 2015, seeks to standardize this practice across the state by mandating police department reports, among other metrics, the perceived race of every person they contact and to use the data for retraining. San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Stephanie Josephson said the department will begin collecting the data starting January 1, 2021.
But East Palo Alto resident and activist Nora Meléndez doesn’t need to wait to see the data. She says she knows that Latinos and other people of color are disproportionately targeted by law enforcement in San Mateo County. She lives every day with the fear of being pulled over and worries an interaction with a uniformed officer can turn deadly on a dime.
Her partner Sergio was arrested for a misdemeanor in late 2018. He was transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement and detained for a year at a facility in Bakersfield. Their three kids were still toddlers at the time. Sergio is now home, but their family is still facing deportation to El
Salvador. While she often feels alone in fighting this battle and in her advocacy, Meléndez said, her family’s experience with local law enforcement is not unique.
“The system is designed to work against us,” Meléndez said. “It’s a pandemic: intolerance and racism.”
Racism is a systemic problem on the Coastside, too, Kassandra Talbot said. She’s an educator at Pescadero High and Middle School, where she sees ICE raids on farmers and farmworkers in the South Coast community creating a hostile environment for immigrant families. Talbot says the Sheriff’s Office’s coordination with ICE creates a school-to-prison pipeline — one that’s often invisible to white educators and community members.
“It’s never on our radar,” Talbot said. “That fear is never validated in the classroom.”
Meléndez said the effect of these policies is a deep fear within the Latino community. She has seen local policies tear apart families and make moving, getting a new job, and even voting more difficult. And it only gets worse once a resident of color is in the criminal justice system. Often, she said, people give in.
Sarah Lee and Sarait Escorza are local activists working to fix the system. They’re involved with the San Mateo County Coalition for Immigrant Rights, which joins with groups like Silicon Valley De-Bug to fight against racism in policing in the county. For more than a decade, they’ve been fighting to end the Sheriff’s Office’s coordination with ICE.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee said, some of local advocates’ focus has shifted to jails, which have been a hotspot for the spread of the disease. And since the Black Lives Matter movement has gained momentum nationwide, they’re tapping into the moment to continue the conversation about defunding the Sheriff’s Office. But at last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Lee said, she felt calls for reform and defunding were falling on deaf ears.
Lee and Escoza say it’s not uncommon for immigrant families in the county to face racial profiling, warrantless searches, false accusations, oversized fines and intimidation tactics and police brutality.
“We’ve caught officers lying on the stand,” Escoza said. “These are real-life family experiences that we’ve been seeing all along.”
Policies and training within the Sheriff’s Office are meant to prevent this bias-related behavior. Josephson said the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office contracts with Fair and Impartial Policing LLC, to train every officer in anti-bias — as it relates to race and other factors like gender and religion. And in response to recent calls for reform and defunding, Sheriff Carlos Bolanos has pointed to reforms like banning chokeholds and requiring de-escalation training, which are in line with the reform campaign known as “8 Can’t Wait” aimed at preventing racism and excess violence in police departments. Bolanos said any incident of an officer out of compliance is investigated. Recently, the Board of Supervisors, including Don Horsley, who served as the county Sheriff from 1993 to 2007, said while they don’t support defunding, they are open to deeper reforms and shifting some money and responsibilities away from the police. Horsley is proposing investing $5 million to create a psychiatric emergency response team to respond to nonviolent mental health calls.
But local activists like Escoza, Lee and Meléndez say these rules and reforms don’t do enough.
Escoza said a full rehaul of the system — and the leaders who hold the keys — is necessary. They want to remove Bolanos and District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe and revamp the Board of Supervisors. Then, they want to move toward community-based alternatives to incarceration, improve accountability for local leaders and defund the Sheriff’s Office, shifting resources toward addressing the root causes of crime and cycles of poverty.
Escoza said the work has to be widespread, across education, housing mental and medical health, and it starts with the Sheriff’s Office, where power and authority are entrenched. But she isn’t afraid of starting small.
For example, that $1 million allocated for tasers, Escoza said, could instead go to purchasing personal protective equipment for 5,200 COVID-19 patients in the county. Lee, Meléndez and Talbot agreed that their mandate is especially clear during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the longer they wait without action, more lives will be lost.
“People of color know that racism exists,” Meléndez said. “We live it every day. It’s a reality. I don’t need to study any more. It’s been 200 years and 400 years and 2,000 years of the same old thing. We can study racism all we want and the effects of it, but people are living it right now and so let’s do something about it now.”
What this chart shows me is that total arrests on the Coast are rising a lot. Back in 2015 there were around 600 total arrests for everyone and in 2019 that number jumped to almost 1000 or over 60%. Is crime more rampant on the Coast now? It might be nice to see annual arrests by reason for same period to better explain the sharp rise.
That is a good point Steve. Why are there so many more arrests?
Well, one side sure got to have their uninterrupted say. Can we expect some balance next issue? For instance, of those arrested on the Coast, what types of crimes did they allegedly commit? To what degree do the Board of Supervisors agree with each of the goals of BLM? And as for de-funding the thin blue line - nope. That is a conversation stopper.
You should write a letter to the editor on behalf of White people like you. Or just whine about how unfairly your side is treated. Your call.
The race card? From you? Please.
I note Steve had the same question.
Again, rather than report, it is more beneficial for other readers to see who you are.
