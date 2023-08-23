Representatives from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office last week presented countywide crime data from the last fiscal year to the Half Moon Bay City Council. While both parties lauded what they characterized as increasing engagement between local law enforcement and the community, the Sheriff’s Office’s own data pointed to a discrepancy in arrest demographics.

Latinos, who make up 25 percent of San Mateo County’s population according to the 2020 Census, accounted for nearly half of the department’s arrests for three months this year. 

