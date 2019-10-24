Even as they announced one power shutdown was ending, PG&E on Thursday afternoon was warning about an even more dangerous weather situation looming. Meanwhile, fires raged across parts of California.
In a press conference late in the day on Thursday, PG&E representatives said most of those affected by planned power outages that began on Wednesday were re-energized. An SMC Alert sent by the San Mateo County Office of Emergency Services at 5:50 p.m. on Thursday said the outage had concluded for portions of Woodside, La Honda and surrounding areas.
But meteorologists say that more dangerous conditions are on the way. The National Weather Service called it a Fire Weather Watch. In a tweet, the service said it expected this weekend to present the worst fire conditions since the wine country fires of 2017. And PG&E said it had begun warning customers in the North Bay and the Peninsula that power could be shut down for a third time this month, beginning Saturday.
There is as yet no word on whether the Coastside will be affected this weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Had the masters of the universe waited for THESE conditions before welching on their contract with us, they might have retained some shreds of credibility, especially with several fires raging. The problem is not the winds, and not the heat, but the abundance of dried tinder. There may have been a more treacherous fire season, but as a long-time Californ, I don't remember one.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.