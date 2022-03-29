A 20-year-old man pleaded no contest this week to an attempted murder charge for a shooting in Daly City last year that left one person injured, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.
Lennard Holoman entered the plea on March 23 in connection with a shooting on Jan. 8, 2021, when he shot about 15 rounds into a vehicle that a man and his girlfriend were in after shopping at a store, prosecutors said.
Only one of the bullets hit the man, striking him in the thumb, and the girlfriend was not hit. Investigators identified Holoman as the suspect and determined the shooting was connected to rival San Francisco gangs, prosecutors said.
Holoman, who was on felony probation for a 2019 car theft, entered the no contest plea to the attempted murder charge on the condition that he receive a sentence of no more than 22 years in state prison.
