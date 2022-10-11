The Oakland driver who struck and killed a cyclist in Moss Beach on Sept. 28 was driving while tired and distracted by a puppy inside his box truck when he veered into the wrong lane on Highway 1, according to San Mateo County prosecutors.
At an arraignment on Friday in Redwood City, Vincent Qualls, 43, pleaded not guilty to one count of vehicular manslaughter, and the case was continued to Nov. 3. Qualls was convicted of felony robbery in 2019. He remains in custody on $100,000 bail.
San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe's release on Friday said Qualls was driving a company truck for Bomar Mail and Courier Service and told authorities he was very tired and had to “push through” since he’d been working double shifts for several days. He reportedly said he woke up at 1 a.m. the morning of the crash after sleeping for two hours the previous night, according to the release.
Additionally, Qualls had a new puppy inside the truck. While driving southbound through Moss Beach, the puppy fell off his lap onto the floor of the vehicle. In an effort to retrieve it, he swerved into the northbound lane and hit Harald Herrmann, 55, of Moss Beach, who was biking on the shoulder toward his home, the district attorney’s office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.