The Oakland driver who struck and killed a cyclist in Moss Beach on Sept. 28 was driving while tired and distracted by a puppy inside his box truck when he veered into the wrong lane on Highway 1, according to San Mateo County prosecutors.  

 At an arraignment on Friday in Redwood City, Vincent Qualls, 43, pleaded not guilty to one count of vehicular manslaughter, and the case was continued to Nov. 3. Qualls was convicted of felony robbery in 2019. He remains in custody on $100,000 bail. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

