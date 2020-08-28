The San Mateo County district attorney’s office said Friday morning it would not prosecute San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies for their role in the fatal shooting of a woman armed with a shotgun earlier this year.
Deputies killed Sandra Harmon the evening of May 5 in the parking lot behind Pasta Moon restaurant on Main Street. They were called to the scene on the report of a woman talking about a race war and carrying a long gun through downtown Half Moon Bay.
A narrative of the autopsy report included with the district attorney’s conclusion states that Harmon, a 56-year-old woman from Humboldt County, was shot eight times and that three of the wounds were fatal. The fatal gunshots entered her back and side, according to the report. She was also shot in her hip, arms and left leg. The shots were fired by deputies David Dominguez, who was the first to encounter Harmon, and John Baba, who arrived in the parking lot after the first shots were fired.
A toxicology report reportedly reveals that Harmon had traces of methamphetamine, amphetamine and cannabis in her system as well as prescription medication for depression. Her blood-alcohol level measured .09, the report states.
Both deputies had training in crisis intervention before the encounter. The report states that Dominguez had received such training in the last three months. The district attorney concludes that the deputies could not have de-escalated the situation that night.
“It bears noting that for de-escalation techniques to be effective, the opportunity for meaningful two-way communication must exist,” the report states, noting that Harmon reportedly did not comply with repeated instructions.
By California law, deputies may only use deadly force when they reasonably believe it is necessary to protect them or others.
“Given all of the circumstances, and the rapidity with which these events unfolded, the deputies acted reasonably in using deadly force to prevent her from retrieving the shotgun,” the report, signed by District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe states. “… There are never any winners in these conflicts, but I am grateful both the deputies and any members of the public nearby were not hurt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(8) comments
She was shot at by so many bullets! 8 of which hit her.
I can’t just accept this is how my moms life ended. Yes she messed up and clearly made terrible choices. But it’s beyond clear to me that this was unjustified and shouldn’t have ended this way.
He said she irked her gun at him.... interesting....
He was 15 feet away from him with a shotgun. How is it that he didn’t get even a scratch on him? At 15 feet away... shotgun sprays bullets. And if she did fire it at him twice and dropped the gun..... why not end it there and arrest her?!
SHE WAS SHOT 8 , EIGHT, times!!!!) then handcuffed. If anyone has a good recommendation for an civil attorney please send it to me.
Totally heart broken.
This from the report:
"The three wounds determined to have been fatal involved entry through the upper back and lateral torso." -- Wagstaff
At least one shot hit Sandra in the back. Sandra was shot in the back while her hands were above her head:-- https://youtu.be/TT6zIH4PAYg
Lots of conspiracy theories, how about suicide by cop? Sad set of circumstances for all involved.
No theory. Just verifiable and observable facts. Decide for yourself: -- https://youtu.be/TT6zIH4PAYg
Sandra had her hands above her head when Deputy Dominguez opened up on her. You can clearly see the gun is on the ground before at least one shot is sent her way: -- https://youtu.be/-9e1FGGhriw
I am not disputing the fact she made a huge mistake when she tried to pick up the shotgun. Both Deputies had no choice at that point. But there were 13 seconds in between the time Sandara emptied her shotgun and Deputy Dominguez opened fire. The video clearly shows that she was holding the shotgun above her head while being shot at.
Sandra's life was as valuable as is your life. The whole truth of how she died should have been told. She, her family, and our society deserve that.
Had the exact same scenario happened and the individual was black male or female, downtown half Moon Bay would be on fire right now. Yep I’ll be the first to say it but I think most of you readers know it’s true
Wagstaff fails to mention that Sandra had her hands and the shotgun ABOVE her head when she was being shot at.
This from the DA's cover up:
"As Deputy Baba moves around the comer of the patrol vehicle, an image of Harmon is
captured at the top of the frame. Though blurry, the video shows Harmon with her arms and hands positioned in a manner consistent with holding a shotgun. At this point, the audio captures Deputy Baba yelling "Get on the ground!" several times."
The DA told you that Sandra had her arms and hands positioned in a manner consistent with holding a shotgun. True. But he didn't tell you that she had her hands and the shotgun above her head and her back to Deputy Dominguez when he fired at least three shot and probably five shots at her. Sandra tried to give up. Her hands are above her head. She is walking away from the Deputy who keeps shooting at her: -- https://youtu.be/TT6zIH4PAYg
Here is another edit that show where her hands were when she came into the view of Deputy Baba's camera: -- https://youtu.be/-9e1FGGhriw
Here is the unedited high resolution recording made by Deputy Baba's Body Cam. Note that the Sheriff tried to get away with providing a low resolution version in his initial account of what happened: -- https://youtu.be/ILBU2aINB3Q
Be sure to watch the whole video. You will see that Deputy Baba is a true hero and a compassionate hero too. He is in obvious pain. Deputy Dominguez never wanted to shoot anybody. We need more cops like Deputy Dominguez. The way he comports himself after the shooting is both admirable and heart breaking.
If you have the means, go frame frame when you get to the shooting part. Focus on Sandra's hands. They are blurry but they are also obvious.
As for the missing video. The DA's story makes no sense. He claims that Deputy Dominguez turned off the video because he thought the incident was over. Yet he then goes knocking on the door of the exact trailer that the witness told him to check out. How could Dominguez claim he thought the incident was over when he was still actively part of it?
Not only is the critical body cam video missing, so is the dash cam video/audio recording. Joseph Charles of the SMC DA's office claims that those recordings, which by policy should exist, don't exist.
There is proof. The SMC Sheriff's Office uses Axon Cameras and the Axon Evidence Application. The Evidence App is meant to provide a chain of custody trail of the video/audio evidence collected so that it is useful in court. The App maintains a log of ALL activity. Including when things were turned on and off. Attempts have been made and are ongoing to obtain those logs. Here is what the county has to say:
"With respect to the first part of your request, “Activity Logs for all Body Cams used by any Deputy who responded to the Sandra Harmon Shooting…,” you are not entitled to these records under California law. Government Code section 6254(f)(4) permits access only to the videos and/or audios themselves, not any associated activity logs. Moreover, section 6254(f) specifically excludes from disclosure any records relating to ongoing investigations. To the extent any “Activity logs” exist, and I am not conceding or admitting that any exist, they would be part of an ongoing investigation and therefore excluded from disclosure by statute. As such, we will not be disclosing any activity logs to you at this time.
Joseph F. Charles
Deputy County Counsel
County Counsel’s Office, County of San Mateo"
The logs exist. An Axon Engineer has confirmed this. They have to exist in order to preserve the admissibility of any recording in a law proceeding. There is proof as to whether Deputy Dominguez really turning off his body cam, against policy, and then forgot to turn on his body cam, against policy, and failed to activate his dash cam recorder, again against policy. But the DA and the Sheriff are hiding that proof.
And.....they'll get away with it because Sandra Harmon's life doesn't matter enough to require a truthful account of how she died.
But wait.... the investigation is now over, right? So, are you asking again? And does that Code section 6254(f)(4) SPECIFICALLY EXCLUDE logs, or just specifically permit the audio/video?
Yes. I just asked again but the DA's lawyer has already asserted, correctly, that they don't have to. So if they choose to cover up the fact the video does exist, and if the logs show that, they most certainly will protect themselves.
On the other hand, as it is outrageous that both recordings that by policy should exist, don't, that it would serve the public interest to see proof. The proof is in those logs.
Doesn't matter if it is the Harbor District, the Board of Supervisors, the City Council, or the Sheriff. They protect their own and will do everything to obscure the truth if it serves them to do so.
The law says nothing about restrict access to the logs. It just says we get to see certain recordings but not until after any investigation. There is nothing in the logs other than when things turn on and off. There is no reason to hide it other than it shows something they don't want us to see.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.