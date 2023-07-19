Midcoast residents last week got an in-depth look at the proposed design for the Cypress Point affordable housing project in Moss Beach. And there was a loud chorus of opposition to the development. 

MidPen Housing, the nonprofit affordable housing developer that built Moonridge, has proposed to pay for 71 multifamily residential units distributed in 16 two-story buildings on the site. The complex, planned near Carlos and Sierra streets, has been scaled back from the initially proposed 148 units. The 71 units would be available to households earning less than 80 percent of San Mateo County’s area median income, currently $124,000 for a family of four. Eighteen units are reportedly reserved for local farmworkers and their families. 

starhead

This is completely out of character for the Coastside and especially Moss Beach. This is not the place to build this kind of project!

John Charles Ullom
John Charles Ullom

Where is the place? People are so incredibly selfish. Why won’t the opposition just admit they don’t want live near people who have less than they do?

Just say it. You want Economic Apartheid! You almost have it anyways.

I bet a single home would not be excepted if a Brown Person might possibly rent it.

People are just plain awful these days.

