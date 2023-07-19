Midcoast residents last week got an in-depth look at the proposed design for the Cypress Point affordable housing project in Moss Beach. And there was a loud chorus of opposition to the development.
MidPen Housing, the nonprofit affordable housing developer that built Moonridge, has proposed to pay for 71 multifamily residential units distributed in 16 two-story buildings on the site. The complex, planned near Carlos and Sierra streets, has been scaled back from the initially proposed 148 units. The 71 units would be available to households earning less than 80 percent of San Mateo County’s area median income, currently $124,000 for a family of four. Eighteen units are reportedly reserved for local farmworkers and their families.
On Thursday the San Mateo County Coastside Design Review Committee held a public meeting at Supervisor Ray Mueller’s recently opened Coastside office in Harbor Village to discuss the aesthetics of the proposed development. Peter Waller, a principal at Pyatok Architects, said the project encompasses nearly 11 acres, but roads and buildings would likely take over only half of that. All buildings would be at most 28 feet tall. Another single-story building would have an office, a community room and laundry facilities.
The state and San Mateo County have invested millions of dollars in the project. In February, the state pledged $17.8 million, while the county has agreed to contribute $5.5 million through federal grants and local Measure K sales tax dollars. Moss Beach resident Lenny Mendonca, who also sits on the board of the Coastside News Group, which owns the Review, said the project would support much-needed affordable housing goals.
“It’s been scaled down to be much less intensive,” he said. “The setback of the development from the surrounding neighborhoods and the smaller buildings, with plenty of landscaping, help reflect the rural characteristics.”
Other residents urged the committee to preserve Moss Beach’s small-town character. Some felt the proposed “cottage red” for the buildings’ facade didn’t match the existing houses, and that gray, green or blue hues should be used instead. Many others expressed concern that 71 units and 142 parking spaces could not be sustained within the proposed acreage.
As an advisory body, the Coastside Design Review Committee only reviewed architectural plans for design compliance. Parking, traffic, sewer and drainage issues will be examined in an environmental impact report — currently in the works — and discussed by the San Mateo County Planning Commission in the fall. MidPen project manager Serena Ip said developers are hoping to get a Coastal Development Permit approved by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors this winter, then receive all building permits to begin construction in 2024. After a lengthy discussion, the committee and applicants agreed to bring the topic back to the table in a few months. MidPen staff agreed to change some materials in the lighting fixtures, reconsider which color to use for the homes and consider how to break up the facade of the larger buildings.
Still, some attendees thought the two topics, the environmental impact report and the conceptual design, couldn’t, or shouldn’t, be separated. Multiple people believed that, without the report, the proposal was incomplete and the scope of the project still unclear.
“I am concerned that the project has been scoped, and a design is being proposed that has not taken into consideration the environmental impact this project may have on our neighborhood, and the Coastside in general,” Moss Beach resident Rich Pierceall wrote in a letter to the committee.
Montara resident Gregg Dieguez, who is chair of the Midcoast Community Council but said he spoke on his own behalf, agreed. He noted that paving a large portion of sloping land would remove soils taking in moisture, thus increasing the risk of flooding during storms.
“Until the stormwater design is done, that also impacts whether this layout is sustainable for safety,” he said. “I don’t want to see the same (flooding) that happened at Moonridge.”
(2) comments
This is completely out of character for the Coastside and especially Moss Beach. This is not the place to build this kind of project!
Where is the place? People are so incredibly selfish. Why won’t the opposition just admit they don’t want live near people who have less than they do?
Just say it. You want Economic Apartheid! You almost have it anyways.
I bet a single home would not be excepted if a Brown Person might possibly rent it.
People are just plain awful these days.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.