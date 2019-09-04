Cabrillo Unified School District is hosting an event to discuss how California public schools are funded and what that means for the district from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Half Moon Bay Library.
“Healthy, thriving schools are an essential part of a healthy thriving community,” board President Sophia Layne said.
The event comes in response to a projected $9.8 million budget gap by the 2022-23 school year. The county has conditionally approved this year’s budget, which means the Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance team is now working with the district to find cuts.
The event also comes as the district asks taxpayers to approve a parcel tax to augment state funding.
Cuts could be made to programs and staff. School consolidation and furlough days are also on the table.
“Many schools across California are struggling to keep up with increased demands and costs amid flat and sometimes even declining funding,” Layne wrote in an email describing the purpose for the discussion.
She also emphasized that the event is not a promotional event for the replacement parcel tax that will be on the ballot this November.
Superintendent Sean McPhetridge will be leading the discussion that is co-sponsored with local nonprofits including Coastsiders for Better Education Funding, the Cabrillo Education Foundation and others. Spanish translation will be available.
