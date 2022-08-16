In early August, the Washington Post published a headline: “‘Never seen it this bad’: America faces catastrophic teacher shortage.” On the Coastside, high cost of living, remoteness and limited affordable housing make getting teachers to area schools extra difficult, not to mention the national declining trend of the certified teacher supply.
Cabrillo Unified School District defied the perennial recruitment struggles and opened its doors to students last week with a (nearly) complete staff. District officials are continuing to strategize for future recruitment.
This year, CUSD only had one vacant position for a certificated teacher on the first day of school, but that position should be staffed within the week, according to Bianca Forester, director of personnel and pupil services. This was an improvement upon last year, when the district had seven teacher vacancies when school started.
“Last year we were in dire shortage and actually had teachers quitting in the first weeks, which was devastating. I think we are doing much better and I am very grateful for our new employees,” asserted CUSD Superintendent Sean McPhetridge at last week’s board meeting. “We have done very well this year, thankfully.”
Forester attributes the district’s culture for luring teachers.
“When I have recruiting conversations with people, it’s really easy for me to be really genuine about what an incredibly supportive and special community Half Moon Bay is,” she said.
Celeste DiLullo, one of Cabrillo Unified’s new teachers this year, echoed Forester. “What drew me to Half Moon Bay was the community,” she wrote in an email to the Review. “I was looking for a warm and welcoming place that had strong ties to its community and families.” She applied to around 15 jobs and was “ecstatic” to receive an offer.
Forester acknowledges that the country will have to face the decline in people entering the profession. “This has been in the headlines and I don’t think it is entirely overblown,” she said.
In California, teachers must graduate from an accredited four-year college, take a teacher preparation course approved by the Commission on Teacher Credentialing, complete a minimum of 600 hours of student teaching and apply for certification.
The state’s high cost of living prices many teachers out of the communities they work in. Half Moon Bay housing was “a bit pricey” for DiLullo’s first-year English teacher salary, though she found an apartment in Pacifica she could afford, she wrote.
For rural, small districts like La Honda-Pescadero, the remoteness of the schools and low housing supply add an additional obstacle to recruitment. Suspending credential requirements has been the only way for La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District to fill all of its 23 teaching roles, officials say.
Last year, La Honda-Pescadero held a public hearing to discuss building 50 units of workforce housing for its staff, similar to Jefferson Union High School District’s recent housing development. McPhetridge of CUSD has also been exploring the possibility of workforce housing for his district.
JUHSD made national headlines for the development, which provides 121 housing units at 58 percent of the area’s market rate. JUHSD has been losing a quarter of its staff every year and hopes the housing will reduce turnover.
