Welcoming the year

Cunha Intermediate School Principal Jeffrey Clinton greets students as they arrive on Thursday, the first day of the new school year. Adam Pardee / Review

In early August, the Washington Post published a headline: “‘Never seen it this bad’: America faces catastrophic teacher shortage.” On the Coastside, high cost of living, remoteness and limited affordable housing make getting teachers to area schools extra difficult, not to mention the national declining trend of the certified teacher supply.

Cabrillo Unified School District defied the perennial recruitment struggles and opened its doors to students last week with a (nearly) complete staff. District officials are continuing to strategize for future recruitment.

