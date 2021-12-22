The Cabrillo Unified School District governing board shuffled seats last week in an annual ritual common among local government agencies. Mary Beth Alexander, whose term ends next year, is now the president of the board.
Alexander first won election to the board by a razor-thin margin in 2018 after increasing volunteer involvement within the district. She has prioritized communication and transparency. Traditionally, the president of the board acts as the de facto spokesman for board policy.
Freya McCamant will be the board’s vice president; Sophia Layne will act as clerk.
— from staff reports
