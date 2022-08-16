▸ Government body: Cabrillo Unified School District
▸ Time and date: 6 to 8 p.m., Aug. 11
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
▸ Government body: Cabrillo Unified School District
▸ Time and date: 6 to 8 p.m., Aug. 11
▸ Members present: Mary Beth Alexander, Freya McCamant, Lizet Cortes, Kimberly Hines, Sophia Layne and student member Catalina Gonzalez Johnston
▸ Informational presentations by staff:
Los Listos Early Learning Program (preschool)
Summer school 2022
Comprehensive Mental Health Program
▸ By consent: unanimous approval of several student teacher agreements, personnel reports, policy modifications and bill payments.
▸ Teacher credentials: By unanimous vote the board approved a formal declaration that enables the district to hire teachers who are not fully credentialed under certain circumstances. The superintendent described it as a prudent step even though all teaching positions are filled this year.
▸ Last-minute addition: The board unanimously approved revisit to policy in order to ensure state funding for independent study programs.
In 2010, a picture of a San Gregorio father with his 2-year-old son on horseback ran in the …
Residents of Miramar and beachgoers in the area will soon mark a dubious anniversary. Almost…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
“Homies with trail bikes, homies with BMX bikes, homies with training wheels — everyone is o…
A new ordinance updating the building code went into effect last week, inching the city of H…
Half Moon Bay’s city manager for nearly four years is preparing to leave the Coastside for t…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Despite the crisp morning chill, Diego Silva cannonballed into the kiddie pool, splashing su…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Years of public transportation planning will result in changes to local bus routes starting …
During the 2020 campaign for state Senate, Josh Becker joked that if elected it would be eas…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Fun and fundraising while fishing
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.