▸ Government body: Cabrillo Unified School District governing board
▸ Time and date: 6 to 11:30 p.m., Nov. 11
▸ Members present: Mary Beth Alexander, Lizet Cortes, Kimberly Hines, Sophia Layne, Freya McCamant, student trustee Catalina Gonzalez Johnston
▸ Farewell to a public servant: Friends, colleagues and family offered their appreciation for McCamant’s 12 years on the board. In her grateful response she said her goal throughout has been to provide a strong, well-rounded education for Cabrillo students. Among signs of progress during her time on the board she cited successful implementation of two bond measures and a parcel tax to support district improvements.
▸ Assault at high school: The parents of a Half Moon Bay High School student who was assaulted on campus spoke about the impact of the attack, their disappointment over the district’s reporting process, and their outrage that numerous students apparently stood by recording the incident on their phones without intervening to help their child who was strangled for 30 seconds during the violence. The parents urged the district to implement a disciplinary policy for students who fail to come to the aide of their classmates.
▸ Negotiations on teacher contract: Sean Riordan, co-president of the Cabrillo Unified Teachers Association, expressed disappointment that the district will not respond to the latest contract offer from teachers before January. He reminded the board that whenever an outside mediator has been involved in negotiations the resulting agreements end up costing the district more. The union representative also expressed concern that vacant teaching space at Hatch Elementary is being used as offices for an expanding district administration.
▸ El Granada Elementary update: Erin O’Connor Brown, new principal at El Granada Elementary, presented testing data and educational goals for the 320 students at the K-5 school. Latino/Hispanic and economically disadvantaged students continue to lag behind their peers in standardized testing scores. The school is expanding transitional kindergarten programs to support incoming students in an effort to minimize the achievement gap. Other enhanced learning opportunities at the school include art, music, science, PE and environmental education programs.
▸ English learners: Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Leticia Bhatia described efforts in the district to support English language learners.
▸ Elementary school improvement projects: Superintendent Sean McPhetridge updated the board on the construction and modernization of buildings at El Granada and Farallone View elementary schools. Representatives of the architectural firms provided detailed descriptions of the work to be done. Construction at both campuses is scheduled for next summer and will approach $50 million in costs drawn from district bond funds.
Breanna Lafontaine, president of El Granada PTO, told the board that, “We do not feel heard in this process” and urged the administration to develop a better plan for community input and budget transparency. Her remarks sparked debate about how to proceed.
The board unanimously approved moving ahead with estimated budgets and implementation schedules and promised to continue efforts to listen to community members.
▸ Equity Audit and Update: Bhatia provided an overview of the equity audit process being conducted by Inside Education Group as a consultant to the district.
