Cabrillo Unified School District’s board delayed a decision to approve a plan on the reopening of schools in the fall due to a technical issue that pushed the Thursday meeting past midnight.
The meeting got off to a rocky start after only 101 participants were allowed into the Zoom meeting for the first hour, prompting the board to begin streaming it live on Youtube.
The technical issue was brought to the attention of board members as prospective attendees contacted participants and board members about access problems. According to CUSD leaders, the district’s Zoom account allows up to 500 participants. The board decided to continue taking public comments while CUSD Technology Director Randy Rudolph worked to fix the issue.
Meanwhile, dozens of public commenters, including parents and teachers, spoke in support of raises for teachers. Cabrillo Unified Teachers Association Co-president Sean Riordan gave a presentation calling on the district to agree to a 3 percent raise on 2019-20 salaries in line with increases in the cost of living.
Following another negotiating meeting on Wednesday in which no agreement was reached, district leaders and CUTA are at an impasse. Riordan said the two groups are headed into a mediation session Aug. 7. Teachers have rallied twice this month, including on Thursday evening, to draw attention to the issue and garner public support. Riordan said to expect more protests in the future.
“Be prepared to expect asymmetric, unannounced and loud protests until the contract is settled,” Riordan said.
After a lengthy budget discussion and a technology update, the board heard part of the presentation on the reopening of schools in the fall. Board members then voted to reconvene at 7 p.m. on July 23 for a second presentation and to take public comment, to have a full discussion and finally vote on the plan.
“We had many community members not able to log on tonight, many community members not able to make their voices heard,” teacher Caleb Hartman said in the final minutes of the meeting.
Part of the board’s decision to delay stemmed from concerns that changes to guidance from the state and county might come as early as today, altering the landscape of decision-making for the board. Board members agreed that adequate time to discuss the plan and hear public comment was necessary, and that any decision they might make Thursday night may be moot anyway.
“We’re not quick about anything, and this is not something to be quick about,” board member Lizet Cortes said.
At the height of the meeting, there were nearly 150 attendees each on Zoom and watching on Youtube Live. By the final agenda item, that number had dwindled by about half. Freya McCamant, who has served on the CUSD board for 10 years, said it was the most participants she had ever seen at a meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Excellent reporting by the Review. Thank you.
So if you’re thinking about logging in for the next round, consider this and plan accordingly. The presentation (85 pages) began at 10:55 pm and they had 55 pages to go when they quit at about 12:15 am. And that’s only the presentation! The public comments should be significant.
“Be prepared to expect asymmetric, unannounced and loud protests until the contract is settled,” Riordan said.>>>>Mr. Riordan should reconsider the tactic of protesting at people’s homes. Last time I checked (when the bond measures passed), the community supports the Teachers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.