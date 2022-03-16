Students from Cunha Intermediate School once again received multiple honors at the STEM fair organized by the San Mateo County Office of Education. The county announced 28 eighth-grade winners across eight science and technology categories. Cunha students took home six of the distinctions.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the school could not host its annual science night this year. Instead, students prepared digital slideshows documenting their scientific studies and submitted them to the county. Judges selected the top one-third of all submissions from throughout the county and conducted interviews with 31 students. Eight Cunha students were among those chosen to explain their projects in more depth during a Zoom session with two or three judges.
Following the interview phase, three Cunha submissions received honorable mentions, two took second place in their categories, and Andrew Hide took top honors with his project, “How Pure is Public Drinking Fountain Water?” Hide’s top placement enters him in the next round of competition at the state level.
Hide collected samples from 25 drinking fountains on the coast and other locations throughout the county. He tested the samples for pH levels, total dissolved solids and electrical conductivity. Test results revealed that variations between water districts account for differences in water quality more than the presence or absence of filters in the fountains.
Hide’s investigation found that districts sourcing their water exclusively from the San Francisco Regional Water System produced the best test results. SFRWS gets its water from the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir in the Sierra Mountains.
Lucy Collins placed second with an investigation into the diminishing accuracy of eyewitness recall over time. She interviewed subjects 10 minutes, one day, and one week after they observed a simple event and recorded their ability to remember specific details.
Nicole Hide, another Cunha eighth-grader placed second in the material sciences category with a study of “Which Materials are the Best Insulators?” Aya Naito, Danika Gonzalez Johnston and the team of Miranda and Sydney Sarabia received honorable mentions.
These projects were among 17 submissions by students in Kurt Murray’s eighth-grade science class. Murray requires students to complete a scientific investigation in the class but submission to the county competition is voluntary. Students choose their own topic for their projects and develop a plan for their research. The assignment emphasizes close attention to scientific method and requires students to maintain a binder documenting all of their data collection, notes, interviews and journal entries.
Murray, who has been at Cunha for 17 years, is quick to credit a team effort at the school for consistently producing high-quality work by the students. According to Murray, the student success would not be possible without classroom assistant Michelle Whalen as well as the counselors and other teachers at the school.
Parents cite the exceptional dedication of Murray who takes extra time outside of class, including weekends, to offer feedback and support for the students.
(1) comment
Great project! Keep up the good work, Mr. Murray!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.