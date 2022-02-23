The large multipurpose room at Cunha Intermediate School served a unique purpose last week. More than 100 students, staff, parents and volunteers gathered to “imagine a school where everyone feels safe, loved and celebrated.”
That’s the premise of Challenge Day, a program of social and emotional learning that aims to equip participants with increased social awareness, improve their interactions with peers and promote a positive self-image.
As the school day began, participants filled the room and gathered in circles dubbed “small family groups.” Each group included one adult and four students who engaged in a series of exercises and discussions led by Katie Salvage and Enrique Collazo, enthusiastic facilitators from Challenge Day, a nonprofit organization that provides workshops for schools and businesses around the country. Signs on the auditorium walls established the norms of the program: “Be inclusive. No put-downs or teasing. Be open-minded,” and, paraphrasing Gandhi, “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”
Salvage and Collazo worked the room deftly, establishing trust and setting an affirmative tone with their personal stories and humble demeanor. Salvage cranked up the sound system when needed to provide supportive beats as students shared stories about themselves, their fears, challenges and achievements. Each circle provided a completely safe space where students and adults could encourage each other and open up in ways teens don’t do often enough.
Challenge Day is completely voluntary for the students. Information about the program is disseminated throughout the school and teachers suggest students who might benefit from the experience. Janice Lee, one of the school counselors, said, “We try to get a good cross-section of the student body in the room by recruiting leaders from the many sub-groups on campus.” Another counselor, Sarah Wilhelms, observed that, even though school enrollment is lower this year, more kids signed up for Challenge Day than ever before.
Many of the adults had participated in Challenge Day in the past but they said the two years of pandemic added a new level of necessity and purpose to the program.
Sophia Layne, Cabrillo Unified board member and mother of a seventh-grade boy at Cunha, noticed students more guarded than before COVID. “Students are still getting used to socializing again,” she said.
A number of participants said an exercise called “cross the line” embodied the impact of Challenge Day. The entire group gathered at one side of the room and was told to step forward and cross a line taped onto the floor if a life situation described by a facilitator applied to them: “I recently lost someone I love.” “I’ve been mistreated by someone who doesn’t know me.” One of the parent volunteers noticed that “this was a way students could really see that they’re not alone.”
At the end of the day students had an opportunity to stand up to the mic and offer their own takeaways. One said she would be more mindful of what other people might be going through. Another questioned gender roles he had been taught and acknowledged that boys can cry and show weakness.
Before sending the group back out into their everyday lives, Collazo offered parting thoughts.
“Do y’all feed different than this morning?” he asked. “You did that. You made that happen.” He encouraged students to keep reaching out to each other and to the adults who care about them. It won’t be easy, he cautioned, “but when a baby is learning to walk, does it just give up and decide to crawl forever?”
What a fabulous program !
Yeah Cunha school administrators, teachers, students and parents!
I was one of the volunteers and marveled at not only the program but at the students and their willingness to express themselves. Compassion is the word that comes to mind in expressing this day. Not only for themselves but for all their fellow classmates. For me it was life altering to hear what life holds for each student.
