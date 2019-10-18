Cunha Intermediate School eighth-graders Jaya Miller and Zoe Chait spent three weeks planning an event to coincide with “National Coming Out Day,” but last week's power outage postponed their plans.
They rescheduled a week later, and the two corralled enough students to spell out “LGBTQ” on the basketball courts at Cunha. As the students lined up along the chalk lines Miller and Chait drew out, the students’ coordinated shirts created a rainbow. As they stood in their lines, they received donuts purchased by the local organization CoastPride.
“It’s an event to honor LGBTQ-plus people,” Miller said. “We always wanted to support them.”
Some students and staff did more than just wear the required color for their letter. A few adults wore rainbow tutus. One boy wore what looked like a ghillie suit and another a bright green beanie over his face.
The event is aligned with Cabrillo Unified School District’s decision to pass a resolution recognizing October as LGBTQ History Month. Chait said they’ve tried to recognize influential people who were part of the LGBTQ community during daily announcements, people such as Alan Turing, who cracked enemy codes during World War II, and Ellen DeGeneres, the comedian and television host.
Principal James Barnes watched the event, letting the students take charge. While there may be people who think junior high students are too young to have these conversations, Barnes said kids are discovering their identities in middle school and the event shows solidarity.
“We have kids who are transitioning, and we have kids who are coming out,” he said. “We support them.”
The editors of this rag so called paper dont want anyone who opposes this gay garvage heard. Well maybe ripping down those disgusting flags would be a start. This brainwashing of kids must stop. Gay is an aberration nothing more. If you think it should be paraded like some great achievement you are sick.
These activities are a direct reflection on the school system. The message these kids are sending is that they are bored by a dumbed down curriculum and would rather be doing anything other than going to class. These kids are not dumb. The faculty has let them down.
How many of us remember teachers who so engaged us in a subject that we would do anything to not miss their class?
I especially remember a certain teacher who taught a four semester sequence of courses spread over 2 years. I took the sequence for credit the first time and then sat in on them again for no credit for another 2 years! I would not miss a day no matter what the circumstances -- including brutal weather. And, believe me, there were plenty of blizzards in upstate New York! Why? Because this teacher was exciting, dynamic and fun, and made learning exciting, dynamic and fun!
C'mon teachers, start learning how get kids to WANT to go to school instead of boring them so that they use any excuse to get away!
Why are you afraid to have a conversation?
Three weeks ago the cause du jour was that the most important threat to mankind was climate change and that immediate steps needed to be taken to save the world.
Then why are these kids wasting their time protesting a total non issue?
How essential and important is this for middle schoolers?
Some teachers or administrators are projecting, no doubt.
Leave those pre teen kids alone and let them live their lives and enjoy growing up.
They'll be put in front of issues soon enough.
