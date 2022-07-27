In 2010, a picture of a San Gregorio father with his 2-year-old son on horseback ran in the Review. Over a decade later, the boy is reemerging in the newspaper’s pages, still on horseback, and this time with a lasso in hand.
Wyatt Attard, 14, chute-dogged and breakaway-roped his way to the National High School Rodeo Association’s National Junior High Finals Rodeo in June.
He plunged into the world of rodeo last year, when the Attards were presented with the opportunity to buy a cowgirl-trained rodeo horse named Miss Tanya Tucker. Something between Wyatt and the horse clicked, his parents said, so the cowgirl chose to sell to Wyatt out of a pool of potential buyers.
“They both bring out the best in each other,” said his mother, Tracie. “They’re connected. They’re a team.”
He lives on a ranch in San Gregorio with all the fixings to buck and lasso, and even a rodeo arena. With Tanya around, he practices his events in his own backyard nearly every day.
Wyatt, his parents and Tanya travel to rodeos in Oakdale, Watsonville, King City and Porterville nearly every other weekend. Wyatt’s classmates at Cunha Intermediate School gawked when his parents would pick him up from school with Tanya in tow, her head sticking out the back of a trailer.
This spring, after landing in the top 10 in his regional district in seven events, Wyatt made it to the Junior High Division California High School Rodeo Association State Finals with sponsorship from Half Moon Bay Feed and Fuel.
“They kept calling him up for awards,” recounted his father, Keith. “Everyone in the room was like, ‘He’s winning another one?’”
He was crowned Cowboy Rookie of the Year and brought home more than a belt full of buckle awards.
His success on the regional and state circuits led to his qualification for the National High School Rodeo Association’s National Junior High Finals Rodeo in Georgia in June.
Attending the national finals in Georgia was a three-week odyssey. Wyatt and his father, Keith, took seven days to drive the route with Tanya in tow. Driving eight to 10 hours a day and stopping frequently to walk the horse, the Attards inched toward the Georgia National Fairgrounds. “It's quite an ordeal. You’re fighting heat, fighting humidity,” said Keith Attard.
The rodeo itself lasted an entire week. Wyatt competed in two events: chute-dogging and breakaway roping. In chute-dogging, a youth event that prepares competitors for steer wrestling, wranglers wrestle a steer to the ground with their bare hands. The cowboy who brings the animal down fastest wins. In breakaway roping, competitors on horseback lasso a rope around a calf in the rodeo arena. The fastest wrangler wins.
Always a quiet kid, it seems Wyatt harnesses his calmness on horseback to rise above his competitors.
“It’s not that he doesn’t care, but he doesn’t get all jacked up and nervous,” said his father. “He’ll say, ‘Hold my horse, I’m gonna go get pancakes’ right before his event. He doesn’t get stressed out and then he goes out and kicks butt.”
Persistence and toughness are musts, too. In addition to everyday practice, there’s the after-hours care. “In football, you can put the ball away and go home after practice. You can’t put the horse in a closet and forget about it,” said Wyatt’s mother, Tracie. Feeding and caring for Tanya makes the hobby a 24/7 commitment.
Keith Attard, who grew up on the coast, remembers when the Half Moon Bay High School baseball diamond used to be a rodeo arena. The school even had a competitive rodeo team, he says.
“A lot of people who were into that stuff moved away, out of state,” he said. It seems newcomers are not so keen on the sport. Wyatt only has one local friend who rodeos — the rest are from hours away.
Pasadena, Irvine and Napa County have banned rodeo. In February, the city of Los Angeles drafted an ordinance that would follow suit, citing animal welfare concerns. In the rodeo community, these naysayers of the sport represent a misunderstanding of Western American culture by a new generation of Californians.
There are other barriers that make the sport less popular than, say, baseball. For one, most kids don’t have a rodeo arena, steers and a horse like Tanya in their backyard. And it can be dangerous, even if you’re not riding bulls. Wyatt has been stepped on by steers that can be up to 400 pounds.
“I mean, kids get concussions, get hit by balls or bats, fall (in other sports),” said Tracie Attard. “But this is totally different. You’ve got a live animal, you can’t stop it. You heal from it and you just keep going.”
“It makes me tougher,” said Wyatt. “And it’s fun.”
In September, after starting his freshman year at Half Moon Bay High School, Wyatt will begin competing at the high school level. He hopes to make it to nationals in Gillette, Wyo., in 2023.
