When Emily Lazorick finished “The One and Only Bob,” by Katherine Applegate, she didn’t just put it back on the shelf. The Cunha Intermediate School sixth-grader proceeded to make a paper “Instagram post” about the book to be hung on the classroom wall.
The post includes the title and author, a drawing of the scene, “number of likes,” or page numbers, and a “caption.” “Bob is a little dog,” she wrote. “He has friends named Ivan and Ruby. Ruby is an elephant and Ivan is a gorilla. There is a crazy storm at the zoo that Ivan and Ruby live at. Find out if they survive! Dun, dun, dun.”
Lazorick is one of almost 200 Cunha sixth-graders participating in the Instagram reading challenge dreamed up by their teachers, Nicole Higaki, Erin O’Connor-Brown and Yulanda Au. The students are encouraged to read as many books as they can. To track their progress, they create an “Instagram post” for each book they finish with details or favorite parts of the book.
“I thought it was fun,” said Lazorick, who just finished her third book of the challenge. “(The Instagram post) was a good way to refer back to the book.”
In the final days of the competition the total number of pages read by students during the spring quarter surpassed 136,000.
“(The idea) just came to me one day,” said Higaki. “I was trying to come up with ways to get kids motivated to read. Elementary schools tend to do a good job of getting kids interested in independent reading, but having remote learning and not being in the classroom they weren’t having as much accountability and weren’t reading.
“I felt like their stamina and ability to push and motivate themselves to read from a book, and not something on a screen, was just nonexistent,” she said. “(It was a) way of getting them to be accountable and to keep track and show when they finished a book.”
The teachers kept a count of pages in a spreadsheet to track progress. Graphic novels accounted for 50 percent of their page number totals, and poetry and books written in verse accounted for 75 percent of page totals, given there's less content on each page.
“They can read anything they want, nonfiction of any genre, fiction, graphic novels,” said Higaki. “I just wanted them reading.”
Angel Ronquillo and Tractor Forster enjoyed the drawing portion of the challenge.
“I thought it was very interesting doing a reading challenge, because I’d never done something like this in a class,” said Ronquillo. “I thought it was really interesting to make a post and see them all on the wall and know what you did. It makes you feel accomplished when you finish a book.”
Forster’s favorite book was “Winter Turning,” the seventh book in the “Wings of Fire” series by Tui T. Sutherland, because he relates to the dragon. He liked drawing and reflecting on the books he read during the competition.
“I like how we can compete at something and have a little fun, but also push ourselves,” said Mia Kitamura.
Higaki remembers that when she was a student her school had a reading program in which finishing a certain number of books earned a pizza party for the class.
“We wanted to bring that feeling back, so we reached out to local businesses and next week we’re going to pick winners for different categories,” she said.
Inkspell, Small Town Sweets, Jersey Joes Coastside, It's Italia Restaurant, and Round Table Pizza all donated prizes for the sixth graders.
Categories range from “Most Pages Read,” to “Most Improved.” Higaki mentioned a couple of students who hadn’t finished a book cover to cover all year until the competition began and now are finishing their fourth book.
“It gives me chills when I think about it because some of these kids have realized that they actually really like reading,” she said. “My goal was just to give these kids a little push and motivation.”
This story updates total number of pages read, and small businesses who donated prizes.
